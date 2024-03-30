Sweetsalt Returns With Large Dining Space, Favorite Menu Items

After closing for several months in late 2023, Sweetsalt opened in February 2024 in the extensively remodeled former Honeybaked Ham place on Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake.

Those who visited Sweetsalt’s former location down the street in past years can testify that the popular restaurant needed more space. The cafe has long been popular for breakfast and lunch. Finding a seat could be a real challenge in the past. These days, while very busy at lunchtime, there were still a number of open tables inside and out from which to choose.

In their new location, Sweetsalt has room to grow and has noted that plans are in the works to open in the future for dinner service.

We stopped in to try out Sweetsalt’s 2024 lunch menu and enjoyed the fresh and creative flavors of the Shrimp Po Boy and the Pear and Pomegranate Salad.

The Shrimp Po Boy had some great textures and the mildly sweet shrimp were pumped up with a nicely spicy aioli. The freshly baked ciabatta was airy inside and a bit crunchy outside, but not too hard on one’s mouth. The simple side salad with vinaigrette was a perfect complement.

Shrimp Po Boy from Sweetsalt in Toluca Lake. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The Pear and Pomegranate Salad combined pomegranate seeds with thinly sliced pieces of pear tossed with walnuts, feta, fennel, kale and arugula. The mild pear dressing was light and delicious.

Even when busy, the food comes out quickly. Orders are placed at the counter and then servers bring out the prepared dishes and clear away tables when diners are finished.

We look forward to returning and trying more of the breakfast and lunch menu, and the dinner menu when it becomes available.

For tasty food, friendly service and a new light and bright environment, Sweetsalt earns Tops In Town.

Restaurant Info: Sweetsalt is located at 10106 Riverside Dr Toluca Lake, CA 91602. (818) 509-7790. Sweetsalt is open Monday through Sunday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sweetsalt receives: Tops In Town

