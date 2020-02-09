Swift Moving Fire Consumes a Burbank Home

Burbank Fire Department responded to the 1300 Blk of North Brighton after receiving many 911 calls for a reported house fire. Upon Engine 14’s arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the attic with fire showing.

The Chief requested hose lines to be pulled to protect the houses on both sides, as the fire was impinging on them. The second Engine company pulled additional lines into the house as some firefighters went to the roof to cut ventilation holes to allow the heat out of the residents.

Firefighters had confirmed the residents were out of the house with one of their older dogs. Burbank Police responded as requested for crowd control. The fire was considered knocked down at 12:01 hours.

The damage that was caused was listed as $440.00 to the building and $75,000 to the contents. One dog was located inside the house deceased and Burbank Animal Shelter was requested for its removal.

The fire is under routine investigation and not considered suspicious in nature.