Swimmers Ready for More Success

If there is time to build on past success, it is now.

A year after the Burroughs High girls’ swim team won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 title, the Bears are hungry for more success.

It will be not easy, however, as Burbank High actually defeated Burroughs in the Pacific League dual meet.

Here is an outlook for the season.

Burroughs

The Bears girls’ team returns the trio of Nancy Baylor, Camila Guillermo and Abby Chatalyan, who helped capture the CIF title. Baylor is committed to the University of Indiana in water polo.

The group swam three of the four legs to win the 200 freestyle relay and were also together in the 400 free relays.

“(I’m) looking forward to see what they can add to their success and times from last season,” coach Jacob Cook said.

Chatalyan is a long distance swimmer who finished second in CIF in the 500 freestyle as a freshman.

Baylor, who is a senior, finished fifth in CIF in the 200 free last year.

Guillermo, a sophomore, finished fifth in the 200 individual medley.

The boys’ team is led by junior Ryan Lee. He finished second in the Pacific League in the 200 freestyle, finishing only behind Hoover’s Massimo Reyna, who ended being a CIF champion. Lee was also second in league in the 100 butterfly.



Burbank

The Bulldogs are led by returners Tiffany Gonzalez and Alina Biryuchkova, both of which competed in the CIF Finals a year ago.

On the boys’ side Ryan Kim, Narek Karayan and Peter Hovsepian should help lead the team.

“(We)l are optimistic not just about the prospects this season can hold but about how fast the team is buying into this culture of competitiveness and camaraderie. We won’t really know a more accurate idea of what this season holds until after the league relays,” coach Nathaniel Benton said.

Providence

The Pioneers have a small but dedicated group.

Senior Nate Warson is committed to Cal Baptist University as a diver.

Sophomore Ryan Warren is a freestyle sprinter.

Freshman Emilia Vargas is a freestyler and backstroke specialist.

Freshman Emma Fernandez is a freestyle and breaststroker.