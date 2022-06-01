SY Performance Monthly Muscle Flex – Hybrid Training: The Perks and Pitfalls

Before 2020, most trainers would have balked at the idea of recommending hybrid training to their clients. After all, our livelihoods depend on one-on-one work with our clients. But like professionals in virtually all industries, personal trainers were forced to adapt to a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. What initially seemed like it could be the death knell for personal trainers instead gave trainers and clients new opportunities to explore new arrangements, like hybrid training. Hybrid training integrates one-on-one in-person training along with online training. Suffice it to say, that even as we move into a new normal, hybrid training is likely to stick around. Here’s my take on the perks and pitfalls of hybrid training.

Benefits of Hybrid Training

1. Cost Savings

Hybrid training can save you money. Instead of three in-person sessions a week, you may adapt your schedule to two or one in-person sessions and one or two online sessions. Trainers may offer a variety of options for online training including a mobile app that you can take to your gym. You may pay a flat monthly fee for access to online workouts. You may pay a discounted rate for each online session. With everything costing more these days, hybrid training can be a terrific way to maintain your momentum , and hit your fitness goals while stretching your dollars.

Client Cristina working out with the SY Performance mobile app while traveling in NY

2. Flexibility

I rarely meet someone who isn’t busy. Between work, auditions, meetings, kids, and relationships, most of us don’t have a ton of expendable time. Hybrid training affords busy people the opportunity to train when it fits in their schedule.

3. Convenience

Hybrid training can be super convenient for busy people who would rather workout at their home. It saves travel time (and gas!), and you can work out on days when your trainer is off. You don’t need to set an alarm to make it to your session. In other words, you still get a great customized workout, but don’t spend time in traffic, don’t have to worry about running late, and you’re welcome to work out in your PJs.

4. Develop Discipline

Remember the adage about giving a person a fish, and they will eat for a day? But teaching a person to fish will ensure they eat every day? Hybrid training affords that same opportunity to learn how to discipline yourself to stay on track with your health, fitness, and well-being.

The Downsides of Hybrid Training

1. Less Accountability

Hybrid training puts you in the driver’s seat of accountability regarding your workouts. If you’re a person who needs a set day/time, and a responsibility to show up for your workout, you may struggle with hybrid training. Although your trainer can pump you up, remind you, and even check in to see if you’re training on your own, they cannot force you to train. So if you struggle with discipline, you may want to stick with in-person training.

2. Form and Speed are Your Responsibility

As you are working out with your trainer, they are constantly keeping an eye on your form, to make sure you’re not at risk for injury. They are also checking to make sure you’re getting the maximum benefit from each repetition. When training on your own, you’ll need to be mindful of your form, and how fast (or slowly) you’re getting through the training sets.

3. You Need at Least Some Equipment

You don’t need to have a full gym in your home to get incredible results from online training. However, if you’re planning to train from home, you’ll need to invest in basic items for your strength training. It should be noted that this equipment will also take up space, so if you don’t have a lot of extra room, this can lead to clutter. If you don’t have equipment at home, you will need to go to the gym.

4. Prepares You in the Event of Future Stay-at-Home Orders

Before the COVID-19 panic, most people could never imagine a scenario in which our kids were kept home, and we would need to stay home with limited exceptions. The pandemic changed everything. So although we hope for brighter days ahead, there is the possibility that a surge in infections or a new virus could lead to new stay-at-home orders. Getting used to remote training now, can ensure you’re prepared to stay fit from your home under any circumstance.

Burbank personal trainer Scott Yonehiro with a client

