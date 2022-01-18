SY Performance Opens Enrollment for 2022 90 Day Body Transformation Challenge in Burbank

Scott Yonehiro, Founder and Head Trainer of SY Performance (SYP) in Burbank is thrilled to open enrollment for the 2022 90 Day Body Transformation Challenge. This marks the ninth year that Yonehiro and his training team at SY Performance in Burbank have hosted the popular fitness challenge.

According to Yonehiro, there is more interest than ever in health and fitness. “We’re heading into our third year of the pandemic. People have had enough. They are more determined than ever to get as healthy as possible. However, we all still need to follow public health guidelines, so I’ve adjusted the 90 Day Body Transformation Challenge to meet current circumstances and conditions,” he said.

This year, the 90 Day Body Transformation includes all access to the SY Performance mobile coaching app, weekly motivational challenges with prizes, weekly nutritional outlines for omnivores, vegetarians, vegans, and paleo practitioners. Contestants will also be provided grocery lists, recipes, and even cheat meal suggestions.

“We’ve also partnered with amazing local businesses to offer prizes for those weekly motivational challenges ranging from Lakers tickets to massages, and nutritional supplements, free training sessions, and more.” he said. This year the challenge will also provide an online support group, body fat and body composition measurements, and thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.

According to Yonehiro, “the 2022 challenge is designed so that you can compete on your own without a trainer at the gym or home if you have the proper equipment. You can take our training videos with you via our mobile app on business trips or pop them up on your laptop in your home gym. Furthermore, while all you need is the mobile app to compete and win, you can also hire an SYP approved trainer to help guide you through the workouts. You can contact us to schedule a free fitness evaluation at our new home ‘Conquer All Things’ private fitness studio on Magnolia next to World Empanadas.” Scott also goes on to add, “Are you already working with a trainer that you love but want to compete in our challenge? No problem at all. Just have them contact us to go through the process of getting established as an SYP approved trainer.”

Enrollment is now open for the SY Performance 2022 90 Day Body Transformation Challenge. The challenge is open to contestants ages 30-60. Contestants can choose to begin their challenge on any of the four following Sundays – February 6, 13, 20, or 27. The early registration fee is discounted to $199 (33% discount), through January 31, 2022. Registration from February 1- February 27, 2022, is $297.

The top male winner and top female winner will receive a cash prize of $1000. Runners up in each category will each receive $500. The 2022 90 Day Body Transformation Challenge runs through May 29, 2022, and all winners will be announced in June 2022.

“I’m more excited than I’ve ever been for our annual challenge. People are tired of feeling hopeless and sluggish, and this challenge is guaranteed to help anyone who wants help snapping out of the COVID-19 slump by taking control of their physical fitness and improving their health. We expect the 2022 Body Transformation Challenge to attract the greatest pool of contestants we’ve ever had. After all, the biggest flex of 2022 is a fit, healthy physique,” Yonehiro added.

About SY Performance

SY Performance was founded by Burbank-based celebrity personal trainer Scott Yonehiro. Yonehiro created and launched the first “90 Day Body Transformation Program” in 2012. To date, thousands of individuals have competed in the program, which utilizes a proprietary combination of science-based techniques, coupled with fitness, nutrition, and mindset exercises to help individuals of all ages to lose weight, reduce body fat, and increase muscle. Visit http://www.SYP90DayChallenge.com to Register for the 2022 90 Day Body Transformation Challenge.

You can also call us with your questions or to set up a free fitness evaluation at our new home at ‘Conquer All Things’ private fitness studio at 1218 W. Magnolia Blvd, Burbank 91506. Main Line (818) 374-7961

Visit: http://www.SYP90DayChallenge.com

Home: http://www.syperformanceone.com

Email: Info@syperformanceone.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ScottYonehiro1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/syperformanceone

Instagram: @SYPerformance