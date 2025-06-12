Tales from the Trenches of Fatherhood Take Center Stage at Burbank’s Colony Theatre.

Nine of LA’s best storytellers will take the stage for ONE NIGHT ONLY, sharing true stories about being a father or about their own dad in JAM Creative’s production of MANECDOTES on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025 at 6:30pm at The Colony Theatre in Burbank.

The 90-minute collection of stories will open at 6:30pm with LIVE music by Burbank’s own NashBerry Family Band, featuring Ken Berry, a guitar player who toured with and continues to work in the studio with Barry Manilow, and has been writing music for television for 30+ years. His wife Connie Nassios is a keyboard/bass player who toured with Aureus. Their daughter, Abbi Berry, is an award-winning jazz and pop vocalist, pianist, guitarist, and songwriter and teacher.

The storytellers sharing a rich blend of raw, humorous, surprising and touching true tales about their own fathers or about their experiences in the throes of fatherhood include Jeffrey Berke, Andrew Boyle, Eric Conner, Margaret Dodge, Katya Duft, Kevin McGeehan, Bob Siegal, Cat Ski and host of the show Suzanne Weerts.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing our fourteenth storytelling production to the beautiful Colony Theatre and look forward to giving our audience plenty of moments to laugh and reflect, all while making a difference,” said Weerts, Producing Artistic Director of JAM Creative, her production company that has raised over $50,000 for local non-profits through evenings of music and telling tales.

This production is a benefit for Family Service Agency of Burbank, an organization that has been providing mental health and counseling services for students, families, couples, and veterans for over 70 years.

“Mental health care has a lot to do with how we tell our stories to ourselves and to others, and how we learn to reframe them to create our best lives,” said Laurie Bleick, Executive Director of Family Service Agency of Burbank, “And that is why Suzanne’s storytelling shows are such a meaningful way to both raise money and awareness of our work while also creating opportunities for empathy and a space for laughter and connection in community.”

Burbank Cultural Arts Commissioner Eric Conner in JAM Creative’s Jingle Tales in 2023

Weerts doesn’t always share stories in her own shows but she will tell a tale in this one. “I had a funny experience with my father a couple years ago that has become a frequently laughed about ‘manecdote’ in my own family,” she said, “I look forward to sharing the eye-rolling escapade with my broader Burbank family.”

Burbank Cultural Arts Commissioner Eric Conner will be in his fourth “story JAM” and is thrilled that sharing his story on stage will also make a difference for FSA. “Despite possessing a beard described by some as Rabbinical, I don’t throw the word blessed around much,” said Conner, “But the community of Burbank is truly BLESSED to have Family Service Agency, an organization that’s always there for big and small problems… or problems that might seem small, but aren’t.”

General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased at jamcreativestories.com. Sponsors for MANECDOTES include Universal Studios Hollywood’s Discover A Star, College Help Squad, Schafer Electric, Volpei-Gussow-Barnes Real Estate Group, Jack O’Neill, UMe Federal Credit Union, Christopher Rizzotti Real Estate, Community Chevrolet, Color Images Copy and Print, Towers in the Window and Susy Shearer Photography.

For more information about MANECDOTES contact Suzanne Weerts at 818/388-1991 or jamcreativestories@gmail.com. Additional information, cast bios and tickets are available on the website: jamcreativestories.com.