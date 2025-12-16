Tamala Takahashi Elevated to Position of Burbank Mayor for 2026

On Monday, December 15, during the annual reorganization meeting, the City Council Members elected their colleague Tamala Takahashi as the new Mayor of Burbank and Council Member Zizette Mullins to serve as Vice Mayor.

Elected to the Council in 2022, Mayor Takahashi is a pre-licensed LMFT and LPCC therapist and certified trauma treatment professional, specializing in neurodivergence and relationship trauma. Previously, she owned a consulting business serving nonprofits and has worked and volunteered in the nonprofit sector for over 15 years. She is a John Maxwell certified coach and a Distinguished Toastmaster. Mayor Takahashi is also a semi-professional fiber artist and designer, and one of the founders of the SFV Knerdy Knitters and Crocheters guild in 2011. She has lived in Burbank for 26 years with her husband and three college-age children and is a strong advocate for sustainability, mental health, and transportation.

Mayor Tamala Takahashi ( Photo by Ross A. Benson)

“I’m honored to serve as Burbank’s Mayor,” said Mayor Takahashi. “This city has been my home for decades, and it’s where my family grew, my work took shape, and my commitment to community began. As Mayor, I want to continue fostering a Burbank where people feel connected, supported, and proud to call this place home. I’m excited to work alongside my colleagues and our residents as we move forward together.”

Mayor Takahashi serves in a variety of regional and national organizations, including The Valley Economic Alliance, the Southern California Association of Governments, the League of California Cities, where she was appointed Chair of the 2026 Community Services Policy Committee, and the National League of Cities.

The Mayor and Vice Mayor will serve for one year (December 2025 to December 2026).