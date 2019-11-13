TAP Downtown Burbank Opens With Fast, Healthy Food Options

Bolstered by the success of its debut restaurant in the Sprouts-anchored shopping center on the 1000 block of North San Fernando Boulevard, The Asian Project has recently opened a second location in Downtown for its fast-service, Asian-inspired bowls, aptly named TAP Downtown Burbank.

Diners can customize a bowl, building their meal in five steps. First one chooses a base from jasmine rice, Thai purple rice, rice noodles or a lettuce mix of Romaine and kale. One can also make the base a half and half combo of two of the items.

Then, diners pick a sauce: peanut, hot red curry, tamarind, fish, satay or teriyaki. The third step is to pick a protein or go half and half, choosing from chicken or steak satay, chicken teriyaki meatballs, five spice braised beef or organic tofu.

After that, diners add in vegetables and garnishes: cucumbers and red onions, mango slaw, grilled vegetables, curried spiced corn, pico de gallo and bean sprouts. For the fifth step, one can pick toppings from crispy noodles, crushed peanuts, sliced jalapenos and an herb mixture of cilantro and mint.

Some items come with a nominal extra charge. The basic bowl including one protein choice costs $10.98. TAP Downtown Burbank’s menu offers something for vegans, vegetarians, gluten-free, dairy-free and paleo eaters, along with omnivores.

All the sauces and vegetables are made fresh in the on-site kitchen throughout the day and the meat and tofu are grilled and braised as needed. According to their website, The Asian Project doesn’t use “deep-fat fryers, freezers and machines” and doesn’t “believe in mass production.”

TAP Downtown Burbank is staffed with friendly people and offers a good amount of seating.

We applaud this tasty, convenient and economical option for healthy and fast eats in the Downtown district. TAP Downtown Burbank serves really good, fresh food and is perfect for a quick bite or easy take-away.

Restaurant Info: TAP Downtown Burbank is located at 130 N. San Fernando Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91502. 747 333-0022. TAP Downtown Burbank is open daily 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.



TAP Downtown Burbank receives: On The Marquee



myBurbank Ratings:

Tops In Town (Outstanding)

On The Marquee (Really Good)

Could Use A Rewrite (Average or Slightly Below)

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (Poor)