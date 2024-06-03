Tatsu Sushi Serves Up Quality Sushi, Numerous Japanese Favorites

Located on the western edge of Burbank at Magnolia and Clybourn, Tatsu Sushi has been serving up quality sushi and sashimi along with a number of popular Japanese dishes such as ramen, udon and donburi for the past few years.

We found the extensive menu exciting, with a number of Japanese favorites – both cooked and raw – from which to choose. Small plates like takoyaki, various kinds of tempura, edamame, gyoza, karaage chicken, crispy rice and miso soup whet the appetite.

From hand rolls, to special rolls, to straight up sushi and sashimi, Tatsu Sushi offers a wide selection of fresh fish, in addition to a nice selection of baked rolls.

Donburi (rice-based bowls), sukiyaki, udon and several options for ramen are also available. Tatsu Sushi also boasts a large drinks menu including non-alcoholic sodas and green tea, sake, soju and beer. While the restaurant doesn’t offer black tea, the hot green tea was enjoyable and the iced version was very mild. Rainbow roll (back) and Philadelphia roll at Tatsu Sushi are tasty and fresh. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

We tried a variety of items, from Toro and Hamachi sushi, to cucumber salad, tempura, the baked Lobster and Dynamite rolls, along with the Rainbow and Philadelphia rolls.

We appreciated Tatsu Sushi’s take on the baked rolls, both of which were decadent and delicious. Both the Lobster and Dynamite rolls were topped with a bit of spicy chili oil for some added heat. Cucumber salad and Shrimp and Veggie Tempura at Tatsu Sushi Burbank. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

The cucumber salad was fresh, crisp and topped with a flavorful dressing that was a little different from the standard simple cucumber salad dressing. We enjoyed it.

The Rainbow roll looked a bit different, with the avocado wrapped inside the roll, and was very delicious. The Philadelphia roll was tasty, too.

The shrimp and veggie tempura was excellent. Served hot, the tempura was light and airy and provided some crunch to the shrimp, melon, broccoli and sweet potato inside.

The Toro – perhaps the most expensive sushi on the menu at $22 – was exquisite. Fresh and mild and rich, the Toro was perfect. The Hamachi was also top-notch – fresh, flavorful and tender. Crab meat, cucumber and avocado topped with mushrooms, onion and baked scallop make the Dynamite Roll at Tatsu Sushi a decadent dish. (Photo By Lisa Paredes)

For excellent food and friendly, attentive service, Tatsu Sushi earns a Tops in Town.

Parking is available in the side lot and on the street. Bathrooms are clean.

Restaurant Info: Tatsu Sushi is located at 4408 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505. 818-848-3769. Tatsu Sushi is open Tuesday through Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Sunday 4:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. Closed Monday.