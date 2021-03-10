Tax Amazon Burbank Hosting “Action Conference” On March 13

Tax Amazon Burbank, a grassroots coalition of workers, students, and activists, is hosting its first online Action Conference on Saturday, March 13 to allow community members, workers, and residents to debate the shape and use of a tax on Amazon and other big businesses in Burbank. The campaign seeks to use a tax on Amazon to fund Burbank schools, to build affordable social housing using union labor, and provide services to the homeless, among other needs.

Tax Amazon Burbank is modeled after a similar tax recently passed in Seattle, which will bring in $240 million a year for environmentally sustainable social housing, union jobs, and other vital needs. That effort was led by Councilwoman Kshama Sawant, who has gained notoriety for her uncompromising class-struggle approach to politics.

The movement to tax Amazon in Burbank seeks to fulfill a central promise from Councilman Konstantine Anthony’s election campaign last November. The effort, led by grassroots organizations including Socialist Alternative, members of local unions, and other activist organizations, intends to fight for a tax on big businesses in Burbank while keeping small businesses untouched.

“When big businesses decide to open shop in our small town, we must take stock of the ramifications those businesses create in our local economy,” Councilman Konstantine Anthony wrote in a letter to My Burbank News in August 2020. “It’s time for Burbank to hold these large corporations accountable and force them to invest in the community they find so desirable…let’s tax Amazon and the other power players in Burbank, like Wal-Mart, to create a fair and sustainable community for all residents.”

The Action Conference is on Saturday, March 13 at 2:00 PM. It is open to all workers, residents, and students in Burbank.

For more information about Tax Amazon Burbank, visit https://burbank.taxamazon.net/. To RSVP for the Action Conference, visit the Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/46gf133Sf.