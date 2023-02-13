Teen Arrested For DUI After Serious Accident on Saturday Night

On Saturday night around 6:30 pm, police received a call about a traffic accident with possible major injuries at Hollywood Way and San Fernando.

Ross A. Benson photo

Upon arriving at the scene, police found that a Honda Accord had lost control and struck the fence and cement guardrail at the intersection, with a man unconscious in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

Once Engine 13 arrived on the scene they requested a full rescue assignment and eventually needed more personnel. Four engines, two trucks, and three paramedic units were ultimately dispatched along with Batallion Chief Kenet Robertson.

Firefighters used the ‘jaws-of-life’ to extract both the man in the driver’s seat along with two passengers in the vehicle.

Ross A. Benson Photo

Paramedics transported all three to local trauma centers. The driver received non-life-threatening injuries, while both passengers had minor injuries.

According to Sergeant Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department, the driver exhibited signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication during the investigation and has been arrested. He was identified as 18-year-old Kristian Ramos, a resident of Northridge, and arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence and released with a citation to appear in court.

He also said that there was a tank also recovered at the scene with an unknown substance inside. Detectives will need to do further work to determine if it was a factor. There were no charges filed related to the tank at this time.

Formal charges are pending review by the Burbank City Attorney’s Office.