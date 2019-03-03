Tennis Teams Looking Solid Early On

Tennis in Burbank isn’t as strong as it once was. But both Burroughs and Burbank highs continue to put together solid athletes and this season should be no different. Both teams should put forth a strong effort to compete for at least second in the Pacific League behind powerhouse Arcadia, which is the overwhelming favorite to win.

Burroughs The Indians have an experienced group back led by sophomore Sam Bernardy in singles. Bernardy was the No. 2 player last season behind Kendric Marcy, who graduated. Freshman Kyle Lester, Charith Kondapally,and perhaps James Patanian could compete for the other varsity singles spots. “They’ve been improving,” veteran coach Roy Bernhardt said of his players. In doubles, the Indians figure to have seniors Daniel Cho and Rafael Munguia as a doubles team. The duo played together last season. Junior Sebastian Muga and senior Cameron Flowers are expected to be the No. 2 doubles team. Senior Mark Do and sophomore Trieu Nguyen are expected to be the No. 3 doubles team.

Burbank

The Bulldogs are solid in doubles, which was the mark of the program during the glory days in

the 1990s under legendary coach Clyde Richards.

The No. 1 team of senior Ethan Lee and sophomore Abasi Abukusumo figure to lead the way.

Lee was part of Burbank’s No. 1 doubles team last year. Abukusumo is also a returning varsity

doubles player.

Juniors Parker Katz and Dominic Sumera played together as a doubles team last year and will

return in that role.

Senior Greg Gevorjanyan and junior Khrlobian should make up the No. 3 doubles team.

In singles, Burbank figures to be led by junior Sid Denduluri, who played doubles last year.

Freshman Yash Desai and sophomore Hakop Kerimyan figure to in the other two singles spots.

Several messages left for the coach in regards to the team were not returned.