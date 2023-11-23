Tequilas Burbank Continues its Efforts to Bring Joy this Holiday Season

For a third year in a row, Tequilas Burbank owners Carlos and Patricia Rivera, have partnered with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce for a month-long toy collection drive. The Toys will benefit the children at Home Again L.A., located in Burbank, CA.

The public is encouraged to drop off a toy at Tequila’s Burbank between November 24th and December 24, valued at $15 or more. Additionally, Toy Boxes have been placed at Morrison’s Restaurant on Magnolia and Barragan’s located on Victory Blvd.

Albert Hernandez, CEO of Home Again L.A., stated, “We are a local 501 ©3 nonprofit homeless service agency that has positively impacted the lives of 699 families this past year. The organization provides shelter and prevention services to help families facing homelessness and secure housing.”

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

For the past twelve years, Tequilas has been collecting toys. This is a cause so near and dear to the hearts of our Tequilas Familia. Patricia Rivera said, “We are honored to contribute to the joy of many children who are living in the Home Again L.A.’s Shelter Housing Program. It’s even more special since it is a local program.”

Tequilas will have a special event on Sunday, December 10th, at 5:00 pm. Santa will be available for pictures from 5:00 – 6:00 pm. Everyone is encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy. Families are welcome to bring their children.