Tequilas Burbank Fundraiser for Providence Cancer Research and the Genetics Program

On Wednesday, April 12th, Tequilas Burbank will have another fundraiser to benefit the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center in an effort to raise funds for cancer research and the hospital’s genetics program.

Owners, Carlos and Patricia Rivera, have a long history of creating fundraisers for cancer research and have held annual ovarian cancer events to commemorate Patricia’s mother and sister who both suffered from ovarian and cervical cancer, and her father who also passed from cancer.

In October of 2022 Tequilas Burbank partnered with Providence Saint Joseph and community activist Ashley Erikson to expand their efforts and held a fundraiser dinner where they spoke about their emotional stories revolving cancer. Erikson has also become a strong advocate in educating people about genetic testing and preventative surgeries like the BRCA mutation which she carries. “Cancer affects people daily. It is not a seasonal disease. This is why it’s imperative that we have fundraisers throughout the whole year,” said Patricia Rivera.

The fundraiser will be on Wednesday, April 12th at Tequilas Burbank and will be active during their business hours from 11:30 AM to 9:00 PM. So far the Riveras have raised over $3,900 but hope to reach their goal of $5,000 soon. 20% of sales from the fundraiser (on regular priced menu items) will be donated to the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center.

If you are unable to attend the fundraiser you can still donate directly to Providence here at this link and select the “Genetics Program.” https://capsj.give.providence.org/fundraiser/4223533

Follow Tequilas Burbank on Instagram or check their website for upcoming fundraisers and events. The restaurant is very active in the community and holds regular fundraisers for local schools and important causes all throughout the year.



