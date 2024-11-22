Tequilas Burbank Hosts Annual Toy Drive for Home Again Los Angeles

Tequilas Burbank has been collecting toys to benefit East Los Angeles since 2013, and even before that they have been collecting gifts for Toys for Tots which donates presents to families in the San Fernando Valley. For the last four years, Tequilas Burbank has partnered with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce to collect toys for Home Again Los Angeles (HALA).

Four years ago, Patricia Rivera, co-owner of Tequilas Burbank collaborated with the Burbank Chamber and other members of the community to find a way to organize a toy drive that benefited families here in Burbank. That’s when they were introduced to Albert Hernandez, CEO of Home Again Los Angeles.

HALA works with extremely low-income families which are either experiencing homelessness or on the verge of homelessness, and don’t have the funds for the holiday season. The toys from the drive go to children of families who are enrolled in HALA’s programs and are living in emergency shelters or in their low-income housing programs.

The toy drive kicks off on November 29th and concludes on December 29th. You can come by during business hours to Tequilas Burbank during those dates to donate a new, unwrapped toy valued at a minimum of $15. Beautifully decorated donation boxes provided by HALA can be found at Tequilas Burbank located at 4310 W Magnolia Blvd. Also joining the efforts is Morrison Burbank, Wax Poetic, Barragan’s and the Downtown Cultural Market, who all serve as drop-off locations as well. The Burbank Armenian Association is also collecting toys, however, does not have a drop off location.

“This event is also important because it shows the collaboration between a business and non-profit organization,” said Hernandez whose goal is to collect 250 gifts this year. “Now more than ever it’s critical to work together to bring hope and joy to the lives of the less fortunate.”

Tequilas Burbank will kick-off the Toy Drive on Sunday, December 1st from 5:00-7:00pm, with a special guest visit from Santa Claus. The patio is fully booked; however, you can add your name to the wait list or dine-inside. Families are also able to just pop in during that time to drop off a gift and take a photo with Santa during this time without a reservation.

On top of the toy drive, Tequilas Burbank recognizes one person for their contribution to the city, in what they call the Spirit of Community Award. The first award recognized former Mayor and City councilmember Bob Frutos, and this year during the event they will be honoring Ross Benson, Chief Photographer and Vice President at myBurbank News.

Benson is a well-known community figure in Burbank who has supported multiple organizations, events, and whose contribution through myBurbank has helped so many businesses thrive. “This acknowledgement is on behalf of HALA, the Chamber, and Tequilas. We are expressing gratitude to Ross for his support towards the Burbank community as a whole,” said Rivera. “Ross frequently attends events, capturing moments and honoring remarkable achievements of others. It’s easy to overlook those behind-the-scenes individuals who bring joy and recognition to others.

“Ross Benson truly embodies the spirit of community leadership. His dedication to Home Again LA is evident not only through his countless volunteer hours but also in the unique ways he contributes to its success,” added Hernandez. “As a photographer, he has graciously captured moments that tell the story of HALA’s impact, from joyous annual toy drives to heartfelt fundraising events and other special gatherings. Beyond his talent behind the lens, Ross’s role as a thought partner highlights his commitment to innovation and collaboration, always bringing ideas that further HALA’s mission to uplift the community.”

Text 818-516-9250 to add your name to the wait list for the patio or make a reservation to dine inside for the December 1st event, where you’ll get to meet Santa and witness Ross Benson be recognized for his commitment to the community.

Toys can be dropped-off during business hours from November 29-December 29 at the businesses below:

Tequilas Burbank

4310 W m. Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank, Ca 91505

2. Morrison Burbank

3821 W. Magnolia Blvd

Burbank, Ca 91505

3. Wax Poetic

3206 W Magnolia Blvd.

Burbank, Ca 91505

4. Barragans

730 N. Victory Blvd.

Burbank, 91502

5. Downtown Burbank Cultural Market

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday