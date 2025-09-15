Tequilas Burbank Launches 9th Annual Cancer Fundraiser in Collaboration with Community Advocate Ashley Erikson

Tequilas Burbank has once again opened its doors, and its heart, to the community with the launch of its 9th annual cancer fundraiser, running from September 15 through October 23. In partnership with local community advocate Ashley Erikson, the beloved family-owned restaurant is dedicating six weeks to raising funds for the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center’s Genetics and Genomics Department, part of the Providence St. Joseph Foundation in Burbank.

This cause is deeply personal for Tequilas owner, Patricia Rivera, who lost her mother at a young age to ovarian cancer. She has also lost sisters to the disease, which runs dominantly in her family. For Erikson, the fight against cancer is also close to home. She carries the BRCA2 gene mutation, which put her risk of developing breast cancer as high as 82%. Over the past several years, she has undergone multiple preventative procedures, lowering her risk to just 6%. Together, Rivera and Erikson have become powerful voices in raising awareness and funds for cancer research and care in Burbank.

“September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, and October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so this fundraiser really hits home for both of us,” said Erikson. “It’s about honoring our loved ones, protecting future generations, and making a tangible impact right here in Burbank.”

Instead of the traditional sit-down dinner fundraisers of years past, Tequilas and Erikson are making this year’s events more accessible to the community, offering multiple ways for guests to get involved:

The Pink Ribbon and The Fighter, now available at Tequilas Burbank through October 23.

Specialty Drinks for a Cause : From now through October 23, Tequilas has added three new drinks to its menu, with 50% of sales donated to the cancer center: The Pink Ribbon: JAJA tequila, watermelon pucker, sweet & sour, rimmed with ocean blue salt. The Fighter: Teremana tequila, blue curaçao, sweet & sour, rimmed with Himalayan pink salt. Toast to a Cure: A non-alcoholic pink and teal piña colada mocktail rimmed with rainbow sugar.

: From now through October 23, Tequilas has added three new drinks to its menu, with to the cancer center: Merchandise with Meaning : Cancer awareness wristbands ($5) and pink & teal ribbon necklaces ($15) are available for purchase, with 100% of sales benefiting the center .

: Cancer awareness wristbands ($5) and pink & teal ribbon necklaces ($15) are available for purchase, with . Dine-In Fundraiser Days : On Wednesday, September 24 and Wednesday, October 23 , guests can dine in all day and Tequilas will donate 25% of all regular-priced sales to the cause. (Excludes third-party delivery, specials not available. Mention the fundraiser to your server to ensure it’s reflected on your receipt.)

During these dine-in nights, from 5–9 PM , representatives from Providence St. Joseph will be on-site providing resources. Guests can also enjoy cancer ribbon face painting , and an open mic will be available for community members to share stories of why they support cancer awareness. On October 23, the pink Burbank Police patrol car , specially wrapped for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will also be on display for photos in the back parking lot. Reservations suggested bur not necessary.

: On and , guests can dine in all day and Tequilas will donate to the cause. (Excludes third-party delivery, specials not available. Mention the fundraiser to your server to ensure it’s reflected on your receipt.) During these dine-in nights, from , representatives from Providence St. Joseph will be on-site providing resources. Guests can also enjoy , and an will be available for community members to share stories of why they support cancer awareness. On October 23, the , specially wrapped for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will also be on display for photos in the back parking lot. Reservations suggested bur not necessary. Curtain Sanctuary Tribute: Returning again this year is Tequilas’ annual cancer curtain sanctuary on the restaurant’s patio. Guests are invited to bring a photo (no larger than 5×7) of their loved ones who have battled cancer and pin it to the curtain in their honor. You can also text your photo to 818-516-9260 and Patricia will print and pin it for you.

Patricia Franco Rivera with her loved ones photos at Tequilas Burbank.

Over the past several years, Tequilas and Erikson have raised $40,000 for the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center. This year, their goal is to raise $15,000, bringing their grand total to $55,000. For those who can’t attend in person, direct donations can also be made online at: Providence St. Joseph Foundation Fundraiser Link.

“We’ve seen firsthand how much this community rallies together,” said Rivera. “This fundraiser is about more than just raising money, it’s about giving people a chance to remember, to fight, and to hope.”

Tequilas Burbank is located at 4310 W Magnolia Blvd, Burbank. For more information, visit them on Instagram at @tequilasburbank or stop by during the fundraiser period to participate.