Tequilas Burbank Opens New Outdoor Patio with Brunch Menu and Two Weekly Live Music Events

Tequilas Cantina & Grill has relaunched with a new name, refurbished back patio, live music events, a and a full brunch menu. Now known as Tequilas Burbank, the Mexican restaurant, owned by Carlos and Patricia Rivera, is starting the new year with a whole new vibe.

Just in time for the Burbank spring weather, Tequilas Burbank has upgraded their back patio with two large tents decorated with the bright blue, yellow, and red curtains, that ties in the vibrance of the rest of the restaurant’s decor. A stage has also been added for live music and events, along with 4 large screen TVs, and paintings that pay homage to world-renowned artist, Frida Kahlo. Kahlo is a large theme of Tequilas, and murals of her can be found all around the walls of the establishment.

Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The refurbishment launched just in time for Tequila’s two new weekly music events. Dine in on Friday nights for Mariachi Fri-Yay and enjoy live music from Mariachi Loco Del Valle from 7:00-9:00 PM. Order from the Tequilas dinner menu and pair your dish with one of their signature drinks like the cucumber habanero or pineapple jalapeño margaritas.

The live music continues on Sundays from 12:00 PM-3:00 PM with a soothing serenade of English and Spanish music from Anival. While listening to Anival strumming the guitar and singing Spanish classics on stage, guests can now enjoy Tequilas new brunch menu which is only available on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 AM-3:00 PM.

Sunday live music during Brunch at Tequilas Burbank. Photo courtesy of Patricia Franco.

The brunch menu features classic Mexican dishes like Huevos Con Carne Asada Fajitas, Huevos Rancheros, Breakfast Tortas and more. They have even added Pan Con Aguacate, a Mexican take on avocado toast that includes green pepita seeds and cotija cheese. Brunch isn’t complete without mimosas, which Tequilas is excited to now be serving. You can order by the glass or get the mimosa kit which arrives with a bottle of champagne served in a bucket of ice and your choice of two juices. Other brunch items include Bloody Marys, Micheladas, Pan a la Francessa (french toast), Panqueres (pancakes) and a Lil Breakfast for kids.

While there are many new things happening at Tequilas, the customer favorites are still there to enjoy. “We are constantly striving for new and innovative ideas to enhance our food, environment and customer service,” said Patricia Franco. Come and visit for Margarita Mondays, Crunchy Taco Tuesday, $10 20oz. Cadillac Margaritas on Wednesdays, and Soft Street Taco Thursdays with 1/2 off tequila and mezcal shots. Happy Hour is still served daily from 2:00-6:00 PM too.

“We want to create an environment with a fun vibe, great energy, vibrant and colorful decor and an overall atmosphere that is unique to Tequilas Burbank,” added Franco. The new outdoor space is the perfect location for private events and fundraisers, which can be booked by emailing Patriciafranco3@hotmail.com.

The Riveras have always been community driven and have used their back patio for many local events, fundraisers, toy drives, and private parties. In October, Tequilas hosts an annual cancer awareness fundraiser to raise money for research and genetic testing through Providence Saint Joseph and in December the restaurant is home to the annual community toy drive in partnership with Family Promise of the Verdugos and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce. Tequilas has also launched tequila and mezcal tasting events paired with a five course meal which was received as a huge success.

Want to see what Tequilas Burbank is up to next? Follow Tequilas Burbank on Instagram to stay up to date on all of the latest specials, events, and more!