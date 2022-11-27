Tequilas Cantina and Grill Teams Up with Home LA and Burbank Chamber of Commerce for Second Annual Toy Drive

Tequilas Cantina & Grill restaurant has partnered with Home Again L.A.’s Chief Executive Officer, Albert Hernandez, and the Burbank Chamber of Commerce to host the second annual Burbank Holiday Toy Drive. “Our goal is to bring the community together to spread holiday cheer to the many deserving children and families right here in Burbank through Home Again LA,” said Tequila’s co-owner Patricia Rivera.

The toy drive kick-off event will be taking place on Sunday, December 4th, at Tequilas from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Santa is expected to sleigh in from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM to greet guests and take pictures with children. The community is encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to contribute to the drive. The event brings in a lot of people, so reservations are recommended due to the limited space, and you can call/text 818-516-9250 for more information.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

If you cannot attend, you can still participate by dropping off a toy at one of the locations listed below between Friday, November 26th and Saturday, December 24th.

Burbank Chamber of Commerce

200 West Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, 91502

9:00 am -5:00 pm

Tequilas Burbank

4310 W. Magnolia Blvd., Burbank, 91505

11:30 am to 9:00 pm

“Home Again L.A. is a wonderful partner because of the extensive family services they have provided and their commitment to the Burbank community over the years,” added Rivera. Home for Again L.A. is a local non-profit homeless service agency providing shelter and supportive services to families who are homeless and living in poverty. “The organization served over 600 households last year by providing critical services that led to permanent housing for many,” said CEO Albert Hernandez.

“Building a network in the right room with the right people at the right time is a powerful way to celebrate a season of giving. The Chamber’s role is to support local businesses, but it is our focus to embrace the entire community for a vibrant and thriving Burbank,” said

Burbank Chamber’s Jamie Keyser Thomas. “We are honored to support the children and families at Home Again L.A. who deserve the many holiday blessings this season. Please join us!”

Tequilas owners Carlos and Patricia Rivera have an extensive history of being committed and passionate about coordinating Toy-Raisers. These past few years, the efforts are extra special because we are combining and strengthening our efforts by partnering with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce,” said Patricia Rivera. “Together, we are able to bring more smiles via the toys to many innocent faces that Home Again L.A. services.”

During last year’s event, a heartwarming moment happened when a parent expressed how she used the Toy Drive as a teaching opportunity for her children. She told Tequilas that she wanted her children to learn the significance of giving to others while realizing all children may not be as fortunate as they are.