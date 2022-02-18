THANK YOU FOR BREWING WITH US!

The Burbank Chamber of Commerce welcomes Police Chief Michael Albanese and Mayor Jess Talamantes as guest speakers for our What’s Brewing in Burbank event. We enjoyed listening to our new leaders discuss their initiatives for the new year and we got a chance to mingle with our friends from the Burbank community.

We would like to give a huge thank you to Hotel Armano for hosting our event at their hotel and serving us a wonderful breakfast.

