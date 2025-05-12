That’s What She Shed, Boutique Secondhand Store, Embraces Transformation

That’s What She Shed , a newly opened, curated thrift shop, is bringing secondhand-chic to Burbank residents. Jordan Toronto, owner and long-time resident of Burbank, opened That’s What She Shed earlier this year. Located at 1727 West Burbank Blvd, That’s What She Shed sells gently used clothing, home furnishings, plus whimsical odds and ends. While the store’s name and vibe are female-centric, its racks are filled with items for female-identifying, male-identifying, and non-binary shoppers. That’s What She Shed’s mission is to offer style, sustainability, inclusivity, and authenticity at affordable prices.

The name, That’s What She Shed , grew out of Jordan Toronto’s playful sense of humor along with her desire to represent the shedding that often accompanies change in our lives. Jordan has gone through many phases herself, from performer to writer to producer and, most importantly, mother of three. “Each phase often required the shedding of old identities to make room for the new,” says Toronto. Along the way, she fostered the dream of creating a shop that could support others as they navigate their own life transitions, big and small. With the opening of That’s What She Shed , that dream became a reality.

According to Toronto, “ That’s What She Shed is a community hub where anyone and everyone can feel safe and happy to shed, share, and shop! The store is filled with goodies that may no longer match the vibe of the giver, but might perfectly align with the self-expression of the shopper.” That’s What She Shed accepts gifts of quality used items to sell and repurpose, while the shop is also meant to be a gathering place for people to explore who they are in an open-hearted, supportive environment.

Toronto goes on to assert, “ That’s What She Shed is the ever-welcoming, all-inclusive, one-stop shop that embraces transformation in all its forms.” Jordan hopes that her store, That’s What She Shed , will enrich the lives of everyone in Burbank and beyond.

Toronto is proud to add her shop to the wonderful array of other thrift stores and secondhand shops in the area. She offers a standing invitation to the community: “COME SHED, COME SHOP!”

SHOP INFO:

That’s What She Shed is located at 1727 West Burbank Blvd, Burbank, California, 91506. 818-433-7400.

Open Tuesdays through Saturdays: 11 am – 5 pm & Sundays: 2 pm – 5 pm. Closed Mondays.

To schedule a drop-off appointment for gently used items, email Jordan Toronto – thatswhatsheshedshopburbank@gmail.com

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/thatswhatsheshed.shopburbank INSTAGRAM: @thatswhatsheshed_shop