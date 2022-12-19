“The Answer is Yes” Mural and Interactive Sound Installation Now Open at Verdugo Aquatic Facility

On December 15th, the City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department held an unveiling and ribbon cutting for the new public artwork, “The Answer is Yes – Mural and Interactive Sound Installation,” at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility.

The new installation was designed by artist Dina Fisher and produced by 11:11 Projects. The art is located on the wall of the Verdugo Aquatic Facility facing California st and features a depiction of the diverse Burbank community and global unity by illustrating Burbank’s four sister cities: Solna, Sweden; Ota, Japan; Incheon, Korea; Gaborone, Botswana. Vibrant colors show a young girl saying “yes” in the four sister city languages. The art was created before Arrezo, Italy, became Burbank’s fifth sister city, but there is talk of adding it to the installation at some point.

(Photo by Ross A Benson)

Along with the wall art are seven pipes wrapped in colorful vinyl used as contrabass chimes, each holding a different musical note, along with a spinning disc. Rubber mallets are attached to the chimes for the community to come and create music and the installation. The collaborative sound garden brings a soft and magical sound while echoing the water theme of the aquatic center.

In attendance of the ribbon cutting was Mayor Jess Talamantes, which was his last appearance at a public special event before his term on the council ends. Also joining was Senator Anthony J. Portantino, City Manager Justin Hess, and representatives from various art-related boards and commissions.

Dina Fisher is a creative professional with 20 years of experience of graphic design, content creation, and art programming skills and was chosen with the consultant, 11:11, A Creative Collection, Inc., by a Site-Specific Selection Committee. Fisher took hundreds of photos of the pool in full sunlight and was so inspired by the colors that she wanted to incorporate that explosion of colors in her installation. “I felt spiritually and morally compelled to present Burbank with a piece that could help unify and celebrate diversity,” said Fisher, who after 40 hours of research, chose the sister cities as the perfect theme.

“The Answer is Yes – Mural and Interactive Sound Installation,” at the Verdugo Aquatic Facility is now open to the public at 3201 West Verdugo Blvd.