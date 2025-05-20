If you have been in downtown Burbank in the last eleven years you have probably heard him sing, maybe spoken with him, shared some stories or just dropped a few dollars in his bucket. He was dubbed “The Bard of Burbank” his first day busking on the streets of Burbank and he hasn’t stopped since.

Eleven years ago, the Bard decided the East Coast was getting a little stale…”nothin’ goin’ on, no magic, no inspiration.” Never one to settle he wanted to go where the action was, Hollywood, of course! “they loaded up the truck and moved to Beverly.” First up — buskin’ on the storied corner of Hollywood and Vine. A few attempted muggings later, he landed in beautiful downtown Burbank.

Now an iconic fixture and the longest-running street act in Burbank, the Bard has a large and loyal following. To quote the Burbank Leader “the Bard is the voice of downtown Burbank!” You can catch him at his pitch on the corners of San Fernando (Bard of Burbank) Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue, seven days a week, 365 days a year. In the past 11 years, the Bard has been involved in lots of cool Hollywood stuff, including doing local lead-ins for Spectrum News in Los Angeles County and nationwide for Comedy Central. Also, the Bard has been joined on his corner for some really great impromptu performances with quite a few legendary musicians and stars including, The Edge, Joe Bonamassa, Keanu Reeves, Janelle Monae, Donny Most and Danny Bonaduce, just to name a few.

The Bard has played shows at all the coolest venues such as the Ed Sullivan Theater, The Bitter End in New York City; the Roxy, the Rainbow Room and the House of Blues on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood; and the Hard Rock Cafe in Pittsburgh and Orlando. He’s also played many of the grand old theatres across the United Kingdom including the historic Astoria in London’s West End, in front of 3,517 adoring Brits. This was the very same stage that Jimi Hendrix set his guitar on fire for the first time 38 years earlier.

So, who is The Bard of Burbank and what is his story? Born Robert Strange the youngest of three brothers. (bobbystrange.youtube). Before moving to California he shared the stage with the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Gary U.S. Bonds, Jon Bon Jovi, Lucinda Williams, Jakob Dylan, Southside Johnny, Richie Havens, Sam and Dave, the Ramones and many more. He toured as the lead guitar player for eccentric genius, Phil Spector’s legendary Crystals.

While he plays the guitar on the streets of Burbank he uses the piano to write music. A fan of soul and blues he calls his style Soul/Folk. His songs are frequently used on TV and Radio. Recently, his “Shut Up and Sing” was featured on Laura Ingraham’s nationally syndicated radio show reaching millions of listeners on hundreds of radio stations across the country. But, of course, being that the Bard isn’t the boastful type, he’ll let Pete Feenstra, who just happens to be one of Great Britain’s most well-respected music journalists/promotors say a few kind words…”This man has the words to express what thousands feel.”

Having been in the limelight, played iconic venues with big names, had a lucrative career in music the Bard’s heart is now in living a simple life “I feel that Burbank is my family and see amazing kindness from people here.” Not driven by fame he collects incredible stories from is experiences singing in Burbank. One of his favorite’s was when: “Priscilla Presley walked up to me and said: ‘I just want to say to you, my husband used to play that song for me.’ I was speechless. Then there is the time that Johnny Depp came by and emptied his pocket change into my bucket which included a gum wrapper. My wife kept it as a souvenir.” During the eleven years on the streets of Burbank The Bard estimates he’s played in front of 10 million people. How many musicians can say that?