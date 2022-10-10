The Burbank Fire Department Participates in Fire Prevention Week

On Monday, October 10, 2022, The Burbank Fire Department released a press release about National Fire Prevention Week, announcing their collaboration with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

October marks the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week which runs from October 9-15 this year. Their campaign “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate the community about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever,” said Burbank Battalion Chief and Fire Marshall Dave Burke. “You may have as little as two minutes or less to safely escape a fire in your home. The ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and planned/practiced home fire escape plans.”

At the Burbank City Council meeting on October 11th at 6:00pm, the Council will recognize Fire Prevention Week with an official City of Burbank Proclamation. You can tune in through the City of Burbank website, The Burbank Channel YouTube or Spectrum Ch 6/AT&T Ch 99.

The Burbank Fire Department wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so that when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place at a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.



The NFPA website has additional information and resources including printable kids activity pages, community education material, online games and apps for kids, safety videos, lesson plans, and more. You can find these resources online here.