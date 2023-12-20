The Burbank Recycle Center’s Waste Warrior program returns January 13

Burbank residents perplexed about recycling do’s and don’ts can master the concepts of ‘what goes where’ with the Burbank Recycle Center’s annual Waste Warrior residential training program. The program is designed to demystify the recycling process for various materials, including packaging, consumer products, and hazardous materials.



This unique and free program spans eight classes, each focusing on one of the “6 R’s of waste reduction”: Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, and Rot. These classes will analyze society’s approach to our current disposal system models and how we transform them to more resilient ones where little goes to waste.



The Waste Warrior offers a dynamic and hands-on learning experience, including lively discussions, site tours, and insights from guest lecturers who are experts in their fields. Moreover, participants will receive instruction directly from professionals at the Burbank Recycle Center.

Starting on January 13 and running through March 30, these classes are a deep dive into the world of waste management. The first class, aptly titled “Recycling 101: There’s No Such Thing as ‘Away’,” means that when something is thrown away, it actually goes somewhere. Students witness this concept first-hand with an insightful tour of the Burbank recycling facility. Participants will not only learn about the types of materials processed but also engage in hands-on exercises.

Most importantly, the program aims to educate on the solutions needed both locally and globally to reduce waste, leading to a cleaner and more resilient environment. Participants, dubbed Burbank Waste Warriors, will be equipped with real-world knowledge to contribute significantly to the community’s sustainability efforts.

Residents who join the Burbank Waste Warrior program will not only gain a better consumer understanding on why certain materials can or cannot be recycled, they will meet fellow residents who share similar interests and concerns. Graduates become part of the growing Waste Warrior alumni community, where all can proudly claim to have achieved a metaphorical “Masters in Disposal Reality” (MDR).



However, those interested in joining should act quickly, as the program has limited seats, and advance registration is required. More details and registration information are available on the Burbank Recycle Center’s website.



The classes, held at 500 S. Flower Street, are conveniently scheduled alternating on Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings to accommodate diverse schedules. This program represents a significant step towards empowering residents with the knowledge and skills to make a positive environmental impact, aligning with Burbank’s commitment to sustainability and community engagement.