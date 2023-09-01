The Burbank Singers are Looking to Recruit New Members

The Burbank Singers, members of the California Women’s Chorus, are currently enrolling new and returning members for their Fall semester. This lively women’s musical troupe meets Tuesday mornings from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Burbank Adult School. The class is listed as Women’s Chorus, under the Fine Arts, Music and Media category. Class will begin on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

If you love to sing and would love to perform at various community events during the holiday season, this is the group for YOU! Members will learn a variety of music styles from a number of eras.

Auditions are not required and reading music is not necessary, but always a plus! For more information, contact Burbank Adult School or call (818) 625-5221.