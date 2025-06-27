The Circle Burbank Opens as a New “Third Place” for Women Seeking Connection, Wellness, and Community

A warm, inviting space has opened its doors to women across Burbank, and it’s already creating waves of connection, support, and transformation. The Circle Burbank, a private members-only women’s club, is more than just a space…it’s a movement.

Founded by local community leader Leeron Tal, The Circle is the realization of a dream over a decade in the making. As the vision evolved over the years, she knew the heart of the idea was always about creating a supportive, welcoming community for women. Located at 1122 W. Burbank Blvd., the Circle serves as what is called a “third place,” a term popularized by Sociologist Ray Oldenburg to describe a gathering spot outside of home and work that fosters social interaction and community building.

With so many women now working remotely, or spending time online in Facebook groups and social media, the need for this kind of in-person, soul-filling space has never been greater. “We’ve lost the simple joy of being together in person,” said Tal. “I believe women especially crave authentic, face-to-face connection, and The Circle is here to bring us back together in a meaningful way.”

Leeron Tal, Founder of The Circle Burbank.

Membership at The Circle is just $120 a month and gives women access to a carefully curated blend of classes, services, and shared spaces, with the ultimate goal of helping women thrive personally, professionally, physically, and emotionally.

As a member of The Circle you’ll receive:

Movement/Wellness Classes a month such as yoga, sound baths, meditation, twerk, sensual movement, stretch, alignment, resistance band fitness, and more. As a member you receive 8 credits a month which can be used for classes (which breaks down to $15 a class), but additional classes can be purchased.

Support circles which are held in their beautifully renovated Soul Studio. Circles are small groups where women can gather who are in the same walk of life to discuss topics and offer support. Circles will include groups as: new moms, female entrepreneurs, women undergoing peri/menopause, moms of neurodivergent children, creatives, women going through divorce, solo moms, single women, widows, and much more.

A peaceful co-working environment to get out of the house and work alongside other women. Work in the co-working space, the community room, or the outdoor patios. Includes wifi, office supplies and inspiration built into the decor.

The Kitchen Counter is a communal space to purchase ready to go snacks and meals, fresh pastries, enjoy complimentary coffee and espresso, or just hang around and spend time with friends.

On-Site Wellness Services are available to book through their practitioners who are at The Circle one day a week running their own practice. Whether you're looking for a spiritual medium, an energy healer, a massage therapist, or a small business coach, you'll find what you need at The Circle.

The Focus Studio is a small meeting room where members have access to taking zoom meetings, working privately, or recording and creating content. Members receive 2 credits a month to utilize this space.

Tuesday Kundalini Yoga led by instructor Carey Bennett.

Leeron’s extensive background in community building uniquely prepared her for the journey of creating The Circle. From directing the Early Childhood Center at Burbank Temple Emanu El where she connected with local families, to working at The Burbank Chamber of Commerce in Community Development that supported local businesses, to becoming a divorce coach and creating the “Burbank Solo Mommies” Facebook group, she has long supported local women in transition.

Tal opened the doors on June 16th and has already seen such an incredible response from women in Burbank. “So many women have said, ‘I think I manifested this place!’” said Tal. “Even women who didn’t realize they were missing community have joined. They say, ‘This is exactly what I’ve been looking for.’ There’s such relief and joy in knowing there’s a space where they can simply be. No pressure, no judgment.”

Friday Lunchtime Mindfulness led by instructor Madelyne Schermer.

While they have only been open over a week, Tal has big plans for The Circle, including parking lot events, women’s workshops, retreats and more, but for now her number one goal is to grow membership and get the word out. “ I’d love for every member to feel inspired to invite their friends and share the magic of The Circle. Everyone who walks through our doors plays a role in shaping this space. It’s truly co-created by the women who show up.”

For Tal, The Circle isn’t just a business, it’s a personal mission. As a single mother, she says building a community that also supports her family is incredibly meaningful. She has created the space to be a woman’s “third place,” with perfectly curated furniture, light fixtures to bring ambiance, and pulling in all of the small beautiful details, in order for women to feel relaxed and comfortable.

“Because women thrive in community, we need our village,” added Tal. “If you’re looking to make new friends, work in a peaceful and supportive environment, grow through wellness or professional development workshops, or simply want a space where you can show up as your full, authentic self without pressure or expectations, then The Circle is for you. It’s a place to feel seen, supported, and inspired.”