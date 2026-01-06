The Circle Burbank Hosts “New Year, New You” Women’s Wellness Retreat January 11

As we turn the page on another year, The Circle in Burbank is inviting women from across the community to pause, reset, and step into 2026 with intention at its New Year, New You Women’s Wellness Retreat on Saturday, January 11, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

The Circle Burbank is a private, members-only women’s club that opened in Burbank June of 2025, created as a welcoming space for community, connection, growth, and support. Designed for women at every stage of life, whether young professionals, creatives, first-time moms, work-from-home women, stay-at-home moms, or empty nesters navigating life’s transitions. Members enjoy access to support circles, workshops, coaching, social events, cozy co-working spaces, movement and fitness classes, and a community kitchen, providing everything needed to nurture both personal and professional growth.

Located at 1122 W. Burbank Blvd., this one-day retreat is thoughtfully designed to nourish the mind, body, and spirit, offering a rare opportunity to step away from routine and nurture your personal growth in community with other women. The retreat begins with morning pastries, coffee, and tea, setting a relaxed yet purposeful tone for the day. Attendees will participate in four transformative sessions that blend mindfulness, creativity, movement, and energy work

Upcoming retreat on January 11

Writing for Manifestation Workshop with writing instructor Robin Finn

Join Robin for a powerful short-burst writing experience designed to help you step into the future version of yourself. Through intuitive, fast-paced writing, you’ll bypass doubt and overthinking and drop directly into the wisdom of your inner knowing. This practice helps access the creative subconscious where our deepest desires, aligned choices, and authentic voice live. As you write, you’ll sense the details, emotions, and imagery of your future self with clarity and confidence, and walk away with a Living Vision—a written, vibrant snapshot of who you’re becoming and the life you’re ready to claim.

Connect with your Energy with Quantum Dr. Or

In this session we’ll explore the energetic and subtle body as we tune into our desired outcome and our Envisioned Self for the coming year. As you connect somatically and intuitively, you’ll discover the blocks you may be holding within your body that have been holding you back from fully embodying the “new you”. You’ll walk away with clarity toward your 2026 goals and an understanding of what qualities you may benefit from.

Sound Bath & Mindful Self-Compassion Meditation with Mindfulness instructor Madelyne Schermer and Sound bath instructor Vera Ostrova

Begin the new year by pairing manifestation with mindful self-compassion. As we step into new intentions, challenges are inevitable, and how we meet them shapes our growth and sense of self. Through gentle mindfulness guidance and an immersive sound bath, you’ll integrate self-compassion on a somatic level, calming the nervous system, softening self-judgment, and creating the inner conditions to work with challenges skillfully and sustainably. You’ll leave feeling grounded and supported, carrying the steady strength, clarity, and resilience that arise when we meet ourselves with kindness rather than pressure.

Breathe, Stretch & Move with alignment instructor Anita Pressman and fitness instructor Caitlyn Green

This class gently activates the body with slow, intentional movements and stretches that build awareness and ease. The focus is on reconnecting to your body, calming the nervous system, and leaving feeling relaxed and restored.

The Circle Burbank

A delicious, healthy lunch, snacks, and a curated goody bag from local Burbank businesses are also included, adding a thoughtful touch that reinforces The Circle’s commitment to community and wellbeing.

Whether you’re seeking a reset, yearning to connect with others, or simply craving a day devoted to you, this retreat promises space for reflection, renewal, and empowerment as the new year unfolds. For many local women, 2026 starts not with a list of resolutions, but with a day of connection, care, and purposeful intention. If that sounds like the start you’ve been waiting for, New Year, New You might just be the perfect place to begin.

Tickets are available now — $250 for non-members and $200 for Circle members. Registration can be completed online at The Circle’s events page.

For more details and to register: thecircleburbank.com/events