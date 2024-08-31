The City of Burbank Premieres, Vaporized, an Anti-Vaping Public Service Announcement

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department (Department) and the Burbank Youth Board (Board) are proud to announce the premiere of Vaporized, an anti-vaping public service announcement.

In 2021, the Department secured a $448,312 grant through the California Department of Justice Tobacco Grant Program (Grant). The goals of this Grant are to provide community-wide education of the City’s ordinance throughout City parks and facilities, provide support to the Community Development Department (CDD) with retailer license compliance and inspections, develop a robust social media educational campaign led by youth, and conduct youth educational outreach through co-development of a public service announcement with the Board.

The Grant supports local municipalities and law enforcement agencies in promoting a healthier California by reducing illegal retail sales and marketing of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes (vaping) to minors. In 2019, the City adopted an ordinance prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco product sales within its limits. The City currently licenses approximately 100 tobacco retailers. The 2023 National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows that 10% of United States students in grades 6 through 12 have used a tobacco product, with e-cigarettes being the most used. These concerning trends underscores the importance of developing educational tools to reach the Burbank youth.

Partnering with the Board, the Department developed the concept of communicating anti-vaping messaging and statistics through a creative public service announcement video from a high school student’s perspective. Independent Studio Services generously donated props for this video.

The Department will distribute this video through the City’s YouTube channel, social media accounts, and website. Additionally, it will partner with Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) and other community partners to maximize its reach within the Burbank community, with an emphasis on middle and high school students.

“We are deeply committed to protecting the health and future of our youth here in Burbank. This powerful collaboration between the City, the Burbank Youth Board, and our community partners reflects our dedication to educating and empowering our young people to make healthy choices. The ‘Vaporized’ public service announcement is a critical tool in our ongoing efforts to combat the dangers of vaping, and I am incredibly proud of the work our youth have put into this project,” said Mayor Nick Schultz.

“The district is honored to collaborate with the City to advance anti-tobacco education,” said John Paramo, Ed.D., Superintendent, Burbank Unified School District. “Empowering our youth to lead the charge against tobacco not only saves lives but also fosters a healthier and stronger community. I commend the Burbank Youth Board for their exceptional leadership and dedication to this important cause, your efforts are making a lasting impact and are crucial to protecting the health and well-being of our community.”

To find out more about this campaign and to view the anti-vaping service announcement, please visit BurbankCA.gov/YouthBoard.