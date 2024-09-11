“The Civility of Albert Cashier” Opens at The Colony Theatre

“The Civility of Albert Cashier,” opened this past Saturday in Burbank at the world renowned Colony Theatre. The powerful and moving new musical tells the true-story of a Civil War soldier whose life defied definition and who served his country all while keeping the secret that he was born Jennifer Hodgers.

Born in Ireland in 1843, Hodgers stowed away to America at the age of 19 and worked as a laborer and farmhand until President Lincoln’s call for soldiers to fight in the Civil War’s Union Army caught his eye. He was unable to read or write and signed his name as “x” joining Company G under the new name of Albert DJ Cashier.

The story told on the Colony’s stage unfolds in two parts. First with young Albert joining the army to fight against slavery and racism, building relationships with his Company members as brothers in arms, and defying the constructs of gender identity to be seen as the soldier he was and nothing else. The second part shows older Albert being cared for in the Soldiers & Sailors Home of Illinois after suffering injuries from a car accident, as he battles with losing his memory to dementia and struggling with flashbacks of the war. Both parts intertwine through the show, moving through each other to weave together a beautiful story of a man that was and always be a soldier, even 50 years later.

“The Civility of Albert Cashier.” Photo by Ashley Erikson.

After the secret is out, the uproar brings Albert to court where his pension and military honors are threatened to be stripped from him, stating that his claims of being a Civil War soldier could never be true. At the trial his brothers in arms of the 95th regiment came to his defense claiming that Albert was and forever will be seen as a soldier and hero.

The show runs two hours with a 15 minute intermission, which will leave you laughing and crying through the whole thing. The music, created by co-composers Coyote Joe Stevens and Keaton Wooden, is heartfelt and vibrant, pulling the audience even further into the moments with the characters.

Dani Shay (young Albert) and Cindy Bullens (older Albert) bring the two characters to life on stage, giving heart-felt performances as they represent Albert decades apart from each other. Cameron Armstrong (H. Ford Douglas) and Fatima El-Bashir give a profound performance, singing together a song of a married couple, separated by the war, and sharing letters home. El-Bashir’s voice is one that bring chills over your body as she belts notes with ease.

Cameron Armstrong, Dani Shay, and Fatima El-Bashir. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The book was created by Jay Paul Deratany who is both a Civil War fan and part of the LGBTQ community. While doing some research he came across the story of Albert Cashier and was fascinated that he was born female, lived as a man, served his country as a solder, and continued to live as a man after the war. “He was truly an American hero, fighting in so many battles and yet his life was never really celebrated. I felt that his story needed to be told,” said Deratany.

The story of Albert is more timely than ever and brings forth modern issues all while performed in a poignant performance that truly encapsulates the era. From the costumes to the set, the show transforms you back to the late 1800s and brings forth the ideas that no matter religion, race, gender, or sexual orientation, we should be accepting and break down the walls of divisiveness.

“Albert fought for his country, but his country really didn’t fight enough for him. It’s time to showcase Albert as the true war hero he was,” adds Deratany who worked alongside director Richard Israel and producers Christine Russell and Robert Ulrich to bring Albert’s story to life in Burbank on the Colony Theatre stage.

Dani Shay as Young Albert. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The opening night event was a huge success as the cast and creative team walked the red carpet for photos and interviews along side celebrities like Frankie Grande (Indoor Boys), Chris Colfer (Glee), Harry Shum Jr. (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Patrika Darbo (Days of Our Lives), Grant Harvey (Animal Kingdom), Jim Beaver (Deadwood), Elliot Knight (The Boys), Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus), Jane Levy (Don’t Breathe) and many more.

Burbank Councilmembers Zizette Mullins and Konstantine Anthony were also in attendance for the opening night show. “I just experienced an extraordinary and moving play at one of Burbank’s hidden gems…the Colony Theatre,” said Mullins. “Albert Cashier tells a powerful story that captivated us from start to finish. The performances were stunning, the storytelling was profound, and the emotional impact was unforgettable. If you’re looking for an inspiring night out, don’t miss this incredible production!”

The show runs through September 22nd with performances on Thursdays to Sundays. Tickets are available at www.colonytheatre.org. The Colony Theatre has partnered with Urban Press Winery, a local restaurant within walking distance to the theatre for a dinner and a show discount ticket and 3 course meal. For more info visit the Colony’s website here.

