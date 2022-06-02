The Class of 2022 Is Off and Running

Burroughs High has had some strong classes in recent years for sending student-athletes on top compete at the collegiate level.

This year is topped by golfer Lincoln Melcher, who has been committed to UCLA since Burroughs was known as the Indians.

He leads a group of talented young men and women who represent the class of 2022 from around the city.

Below is a list of recent high school graduates who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Burroughs

Melcher, who is also an actor, has been waiting to be a Bruin for quite some time, having committed as a high school freshman.

Pitcher Gunnar Nichols, who led the Burroughs baseball team to a CIF Southern Section Division 5 title, is headed to Pepperdine.

Also playing in college from the Burroughs baseball team are Mason Medina (Cal State San Marcos), Braden Sibley Ackerman (Norfolk University) and Devan McGivern, who is going to Morningside University in Iowa.

Gigi Garcia of the Burroughs softball team has signed to play at Cal State Dominguez Hills. Isabella Scozzola has not made a decision, but is entertaining offers from several schools.

Olivia Kam, who was not part of the softball team that reached the CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinals, has committed to play the sport at Brown University.

The girls’ volleyball team is well represented as it generally has been for many years.

Meghan Lynch will continue her career at Fresno State University. Bella Lomet will continue at Bates College in Maine and Charlotte Hobson will play at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania. Heidi Collins will play at Santa Barbara City College.

From the girls’ water polo team, Clarisa Robles will continue at the Division 1 level, playing for Siena University in New York.

Dylan Vallejo of the golf team is undecided, but plans to continue his career.

Football player Jose Oliveros will continue his career at Southwest Minnesota State University, which plays at the Division 2 level.

Elijah Aldana-Pere will continue his football career at Glendale Community College.

Burbank

The Bulldogs’ baseball team will be well represented at the next level. Daniel Neria will play at Cal State San Marcos. Teammate Josh Di Pietro will pitch at Mission College.

Offensive lineman Jacob Zuniga and Steinlen Varga will both continue their football careers at Redlands and Wisconsin Lutheran College, respectively.

Track sprinter Jack Sapyta will continue at Biola University.

Kiara Hernandez of the girls’ golf team will continue her career at Shorter University in Georgia.

Providence

The Pioneers are led by distance runner Xander Penaflor, who led his cross country to a CIF Southern Section Division 5 title, signed a letter of intent with the University of Portland.

Ashley Davis will continue her volleyball career at Emerson College in Massachusetts.

Audrey Sayoc of the girls’ basketball team will continue her career at Azusa Pacific.

Golfer Nikki Siy will continue competitive play representing the University of La Verne.

Boys’ basketball players Jaden Clinkscales and Nigel Dickens are moving on to Los Angeles Valley College.



Village Christian

There are two Crusaders from Burbank who will continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Makaila Dodd will continue swimming by competing for Olivet College in Michigan.

Boys’ volleyball player Mason Woo will play for Seton Hall University in New Jersey.

Notre Dame

The Knights are sending two who attended St. Francis Xavier on to the collegiate ranks. Golfer Annie Buffolino will compete at Boise State University and pitcher Cole Clark will continue his baseball career at Loyola Marymount.

IMG Academy

Aidan Cremarosa, who attended Burroughs through his junior year before going to the Florida boarding school, will continue his baseball career at Fresno State University.