The Class of 2023 Will Be All Over the Map

See who is going to continue their athletic careers in college.

The class of 2023 for local high athletes will take our students to many places around the nation and even internationally.

The following is our annual list of graduating high school seniors to will continue sports, while continuing their studies.

Burroughs



Water polo star Nancy Baylor will continue her career at Indiana University. The Burroughs softball team, which reached the CIF Southern Section Division 4 semifinals for a second straight season, has three players who are moving on to play in college. Catcher Rachel Little will play at Utica University in upstate New York. Burroughs pitcher Stevie Dabbadie will be a few hours away as she will be pitching at Molloy University on Long Island. Teammate Lilly Lewis will continue at El Camino College in Torrance.

Girls’ soccer player Julia Narmore will be on the opposite side of the Atlantic Ocean, as she will attend Northumbria University in Newcastle, England.

Julia Narmore is taking her soccer skills to England. (Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

Basketball player Izzy Roderick will continue her career at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut.

For boys’ sports, Burroughs baseball player Zach Freck will continue his career at LA Valley College.

Swimmer Rodrigo Rodriguez will continue his aquatics career at Pasadena City College.



Burbank

Similar to Burroughs, the Bulldog softball team will be well represented at the next level. Shortstop Samantha Buckley will be play for St. Mary’s in Northern California. Teammate and catcher Shelby Cribbs will move on to Aurora University in Illinois.

Football players Dylan Robinson and Zakk Estrada who guided the Bulldogs to an upset win over Burroughs, will both continue their careers at Cal Lutheran and Pasadena City College, respectively.

Karen Casillas, who had a fine career on the girls’ basketball team, will continue at Glendale Community College. Tennis star Adam Ridaoui said he is likely going to be a Vaquero as well.

Swimmer Michelle Galadjeva will continue her career at UC Santa Cruz. Fellow swimmer

Alina Biryuchkova will compete at LA Valley College.

Providence

The Pioneers have four athletes who will move on to compete at four-year universities.

Distance runner Trevor Deane will compete for the University of San Francisco and teammate Aidan Urbina will run for Cal State San Marcos.

Diver Nate Warson will continue his fine career at Cal Baptist University. Baseball player

Saxon Bilodeaux will play at Kansas Wesleyan University.

Providence’s Trevor Deane is headed to the University of San Francisco.

Village Christian

The Crusaders have two student-athletes from Burbank who will compete in college.

Brayon Crawford, who once played football at Burbank High, will continue at Cornell University.

Mary Corbett will continue her basketball career at LA Valley College.

Notre Dame

The Sherman Oaks-based Knights have one athlete from Burbank who will be competed in the Pacific-12 conference as soccer player Megan Santa Cruz will attend Washington State University.