The Class of 2025 Is Unveiled

CIF champion Ogden Lucsik is one of four boys in Burbank High's senior class to attend Cornell University and will be joined at the Ivy League school by Providence softball player Delailah Lopez.

Every year a number of local high school athletes continue their athletic careers in addition to being students. As has been customary in the past, we salute those who either live in or attend school in Burbank and will be continuing to work on developing their skills in sports while enhancing their educational objectives.

Here are those that will represent our local community from the class of 2025,

Burbank

The Bulldogs are led by pole vaulter Ogden Lucsik, who was one of the best in the nation as a junior, and got a late start to his senior year due to a broken foot. Lucsik will be the only competing at Cornell University, but he is amongst four Burbank boys who are attending the Ivy League school in New York. Ironically, he will be attending the same university and competing in the same event as Burroughs 2021 grad Eli Gault-Crabb, who jumped 16-feet-6 inches in setting the Bears’ school record.

Lucsik, who holds the Bulldog school record at 16-0, will be essentially taking Gault-Crabb’s spot on the Cornell roster.

Softball pitcher Madison Kellogg will continue her career at California Baptist University in Riverside.

Football player Daniel Zacariaz will continue his career at Glendale Community College. Zacariaz is multi-talented having been both a quarterback and wide receiver for the Bulldogs.

Nose tackle Paul Sukunyan will continue his football career at Pasadena City College.

Tennis player Amruth Kodumuri will compete for Claremont Mudd-Scripps as he will be part prestigious of the Harvey Mudd engineering school.

Baseball player Robert Snyder will attempt to walk on at either UC Irvine or UC Santa Barbara.

Burroughs

From the track team Quiana Laughlin will continue her career at UC Davis.

Burroughs Quiana Laughlin, seen playing soccer, will head to UC Davis and compete in track and field. (Photo by Austin Gebhardt)

From the baseball team, Kyle Smith will continue his career at Whittier College.

Representing the Pacific League champion softball team, Chloe Centeno, will continue her career at Fort Hays St. University.

Tennis player Hannah Lewis will continue her career playing in Hawaii at Chaminade University.

Water polo player Harrison Siegel will continue his career at Pomona Pitzer.

The Burroughs football team will be well represented in college.

Mingus Allen will play at Macalester College in Minnesota.

Maximillian Batres, Colin Jimenez and Daniel Ortiz will continue playing at Pasadena City College. Patrick Lima will continue at College of the Canyons.

Providence

The Pioneers have a strong class. Distance runner Aubrey Eaton will continue her career at the University of Portland. She was the 2024 CIF Southern Section Division 4 champion in the 1,600 meters in track.



Softball player Delailah Lopez will continue her career in the Ivy League at Cornell.

Fellow softball player Gloria Galindo will play at Carleton College in Minnesota and teammate Mia Allinson will play at Glendale Community College.

Golfer Samantha Schwimmer will continue her career at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Beach volleyball player Shannon Ferrell will play at McKendree University in Illinois.

Brendan Jazmines will compete in cheer at Loyola Marymount University.

Village Christian

The Crusaders will send three Burbank residents into major college athletics.

Girls’ volleyball player Nikki Tawil will attend the University of Maryland. Teammate Angelina Dellutri, daughter of former Burroughs and USC football player Todd Dellutri, will attend UC Irvine.

Soccer player Anthony Boyadjian will continue his career at Loyola Marymount University.

Notre Dame

Hayden Bowne, grandson of former Burbank Mayor Bob Bowne, will attend San Jose State University and compete in football and track and field.

Homeschooled

Isabella ‘Maneh’ Nersesyan, who started her high school career at Burbank High, will continue her soccer career at Cal State Long Beach. She left BHS and went on her own due to her busy travel schedule, as she is a member of the Armenian National Team.