The Colony Theatre Announces Burbank Resident as Winner of Scripts & Sips Coming November 17

The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced Scripts & Sips, a casual, fun, immersive evening that will give audiences a taste of the creative process that brings new work to life. After receiving and reading over 325 submissions from all over the world, the Colony Theatre chose Fetch, which was submitted by a writer right here in Burbank.

The inaugural staged reading presentation of Fetch happens on November 17, at 7pm, and was written by Burbank resident, and award-winning playwright, screenwriter, and director, Alex Goldberg. Directing Fetch is casting director, Michael Donovan. The event will also include a post-reading talkback. The Scripts & Sips program is supported in part by a Community Arts Grant from the City of Burbank.

Fetch is a laugh-out-loud comedy about first year college student, Ariel, who returns to her barely functioning family for Thanksgiving, where they all learn that her new boyfriend may be the reincarnation of her Golden Globe-winning, screenwriter, father’s beloved dog …or…he may be hustling the family.

“I am thrilled we are launching this special Scripts & Sips program here at The Colony,” said Colony Theatre Producing Artistic Director, Heather Provost. “It’s aimed at serving and nurturing artists, as well as serving the community. The first play, Fetch, is truly hilarious and I’m so happy we can bring more laughter into the world through this artistic experience.”

Goldberg has had more than a dozen of his plays produced around the world, including It is Done whichhas been published and produced in both site-specific venues in New York City and Hollywood, and in traditional regional theatres. Other plays include America’s Brightest Star, Stock Home, I’m in Love with Your Wife, and Mayor of the 85th Floor. Goldberg is a two-time O’Neill semifinalist and a one-time finalist, and was commissioned by the Antaeus Theatre Company to write the one-act plays, The Six Pianos of Miradero, and Annexing the Palisades. His one act play, Dinner Theater, has been produced across the country.

“I have been fortunate to have my writing produced around the world. But as a Burbank resident, it’s a special joy and honor to have Fetch selected as the very first Scripts & Sips reading series,” added Goldberg. “I am excited to bring this joyous play to life so close to home.”

Goldbery wrote and directed the indie feature film Closure as well as the feature film Today Will Be Yesterday Tomorrow. His short film Broad Daylight (based on his stage play) is currently on the festival circuit. Goldberg is currently a member of The Playwrights Union, The Dramatists Guild, and ASCAP, a former playwright-in-residence at Railroad Playhouse in Newburgh, NY, a former member of the Playwright/Director Unit at The Actors Studio West, and former member of The Playwrights Lab at Antaeus.

Directing Fetch is a casting director, producer, director, and teacher, Michael Donovan. He has cast over 1,000 theatre productions (including shows at the Colony) and is the recipient of nine Artios Awards, presented by the Casting Society of America for Outstanding Achievement in Casting. He has directed many productions, readings, and showcases. He is also President of the Board of the Foundation for New American Musicals. “This play is a funny skewering of Hollywood entitlement, and I’m delighted to be working at The Colony once again,” said Donovan

Admission prices range from $8.00–$23.00 and tickets are available online at https://www.colonytheatre.org/scriptsandsips. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street in Burbank, 91502. Free parking is available.