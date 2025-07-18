The Colony Theatre Launches TCT Writers Lab to Support New Work by L.A.-Based Playwrights

The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced the launch of the TCT Writers Lab, a new initiative dedicated to the development of new theatrical work by Los Angeles-based playwrights.

The program will begin this August and run through May 2026, offering an incubator-style environment for writers to create, share, and refine their work in a supportive and collaborative setting.

“We are so thrilled to launch this special program,” said Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost. “TCT is committed to nurturing the artists of today and tomorrow. We pride ourselves on it. And with this writers lab, we are excited to provide a place and outlet for new work to develop — in a safe, thriving, supportive way.”

The TCT Writers Lab will be coordinated by playwright Alex Goldberg, winner of The Colony’s inaugural Scripts & Sips Play Reading Series in November 2024. “This is an amazing opportunity for local playwrights to have a physical home to develop new work,” Goldberg said.

Each week, 25 to 30 selected playwrights will meet to present excerpts of their works-in-progress, with fellow participants and guest actors offering immediate, unrehearsed readings and in-the-moment feedback. The Colony Theatre may choose to select standout works from the Lab for future public readings or further development as part of its ongoing commitment to new voices in American theatre.

For more information email TCTWritersLab@ColonyTheatre.org.