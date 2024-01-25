The Colony Theatre Presents An Imagine Theatre Production of The Girl Who Made The Milky Way

The Colony Theatre and Imagine Theatre announce their first co-production.

The Colony Theatre presents Imagine Theatre’s World Premiere play The Girl Who Made the Milky Way written by June Carryl (Netflix series Mindhunter, Hulu series Helstrom, Encore! Producers Award, Hollywood Fringe Festival, AADA Award Saroyan/Paul Award) and directed by Imagine Theatre Artistic Director Armina LaManna. While this will be the first co-production between The Colony Theatre and Imagine Theatre, the latter has held all its productions at The Colony Theatre since 2019.

Inspired by a Khoisan myth, this play follows Little Sister – a young South African girl – as she evolves from struggling with her place and duties among her people to embracing her uniqueness, voice, courage, and identity. Supported by a cast of archetypal characters in the form of animals, trees, and mountains in the African savanna, Little Sister braves the dangers of her land and confronts the unfair expectations the world has of her because she is a girl. Not only does she help find her father by creating the stars of the night skies, but she also discovers her true self.

“We are incredibly grateful to be able to continue our work, especially since we have such a magical production in store for our young audience. June Carryl’s work is brilliant and whimsical. The play is a turly exciting journey!” said Armina LaManna. “We could not be more thrilled to be working with our dynamic and loyal partner, Imagine Theatre, to bring this exceptional piece of theatrical artistry to our stage. This is truly going to be a special event for our community and our youth.” stated Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director of The Colony Theatre.

Imagine Theatre prides itself on spotlighting the different cultural groups that make up Los Angeles County with each production. This year, the focus is the South African community and its majestic folklore. The production will be staged with a folk-inspired score and enhanced by projection design to transport the audience to the African savanna. Currently, the creative team includes Tom Buderwitz as the Scenic Designer, Gabrieal Griego as the Projection Designer (and Co-Producer), and Joseph “Sloe” Slawinski as the Sound Designer.

The production will run from November 9th to 22nd of 2024 and will include 5 public performances and 9 student matinees.

Imagine Theatre is Los Angeles’ Equity theatre for young audiences. The company strives to build an empathetic and inclusive society, across cultures, by immersing young people in theatre that celebrates gender equity, diversity, and civic engagement. All Imagine Theatre productions are newly commissioned works and spotlight a female protagonist.

The mission of The Colony Theatre is to stimulate, inspire, illuminate, and celebrate our common humanity through the shared experience of live, professional theater. We are dedicated to creating a wide range of compelling, well-crafted plays, musicals, and live events that entertain and enrich our audience’s imagination, take them on a rewarding emotional journey, and nourish a lifelong passion for the arts. We are committed to providing unique and varied opportunities for experienced artists and eager-to-learn beginners.