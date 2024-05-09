The Colony Theatre (TCT) Announces Call For Submissions To Their New Works Development Program

The Colony Theatre (TCT) is pleased to announce a “call for submissions” for their new playreading series, “Scripts and Sips” which will be launching this fall.

The playreading series will give writers a platform upon which to hear and develop their work among fellow creatives, while also receiving input from an audience.

“For playwrights, hearing their words said aloud by actors, along with audience reaction, is a very important step in the creative process. TCT is proud to establish a pipeline for the development of new works and the artists creating them,” said Producing Artistic Director, Heather Provost.

Writers can submit their scripts (full length plays at this time) with a cover letter through the TCT website by May 31st.

This program is made possible in part by The Burbank Community Arts Grant that was recently awarded to TCT. To submit your play click here!