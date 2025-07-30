The Colony Theatre Unveils New App and Annual Membership Program to Expand Audience Access to the Arts

The Colony Theatre (TCT) has announced the launch of its brand-new Colony Theatre App, now available on the App Store and Google Play. This powerful new platform makes it easier than ever for arts lovers to stay connected, access exclusive content, special offers, and to become an integral part of the TCT community.

As a thank you for joining, anyone who downloads the app and creates a free account will automatically receive a complimentary drink reward, redeemable for one cocktail, mocktail, beer, wine, seltzer, soda, or water during their next visit to The Colony Theatre. As part of this digital launch, TCT is also introducing its Annual Membership Program, designed to deepen the relationship between the theatre and its loyal patrons through a variety of exciting perks, including exclusive discounts, and private events.

“Our new app is more than just a ticketing tool, it’s a direct connection to the heart of our theatre’s community, as we continue to evolve as an organization by embracing technology and expanding access.” said Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost. “The new membership program doesn’t just invite audiences to attend our shows, but to become a valued member of the Colony family.”

The Classic Membership is only $150 a year and membership perks include:

Complimentary TCT Swag Bag

Recognition in Theatre Programs

Access to Members-Only Events

Pre-sale Ticket Access to Colony Productions

Exclusive Discounts on Tickets & Concessions

Local Business Partner Discounts

Free Ticket to “Scripts & Sips” Events

Loyalty Program

Burbank Residents Save $50

To honor the local community, Burbank residents receive an exclusive $50 discount on the annual membership fee through the Colony Theatre App.

Become a Colony Theatre Member today!

Download & Join Today

With the Colony Theatre App, members and guests can browse upcoming shows, plan visits, receive app-exclusive promotions, view behind-the-scenes content, and engage directly with the theatre’s vibrant artistic programming. The Colony Theatre App is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About The Colony Theatre

Located in the heart of Burbank, TCT has been a cornerstone of the Los Angeles cultural landscape for over five decades. The Colony is known for its bold productions, commitment to local artists, and innovative programming. For information on The Colony Theatre visit www.colonytheatre.org.