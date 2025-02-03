The Cougar Conservancy Shares Safeguarding Tips During February’s Responsible Pet Owners Month

The recent Los Angeles fires surrounding Burbank have devastated vast stretches of natural habitat, forcing displaced wildlife to seek refuge in urban areas. As flames consume forests and chaparral, animals such as coyotes, deer, raccoons, bears, and even mountain lions are being pushed closer to human neighborhoods in search of food, water, and shelter. This increased wildlife presence has led to more frequent encounters with residents, with reports of coyotes roaming city streets, owls nesting in suburban backyards, and even bears taking shelter under evacuated homes.

The destruction of these ecosystems not only disrupts natural migration patterns but also heightens risks for both animals and people, as they navigate unfamiliar environments filled with roads, human activity, and potential conflicts. The Cougar Conservancy emphasizes the need for responsible coexistence, urging Burbank residents to become informed and take action on safeguarding their pets from potential danger.

February marks Responsible Pet Owners Month, and the Cougar Conservancy is leading a month-long public awareness campaign to spotlight the critical role pet owners play in protecting their animals—especially in cougar country. While responsible pet care often focuses on nutrition and veterinary visits, safeguarding pets both at home and on the trail is an equally important but often overlooked aspect of animal welfare.

Cougars and pets frequently make headlines:

“Pet Caught on Camera Taken by Cougar in Backyard”



“Dog Encounters Cougar in Backcountry”



But what if we could change these headlines to ones of peaceful coexistence?

“Pet Safe in Cougar-Proof Enclosure, Cougar Walks Right On By”



“Hiker Shares Peaceful Cougar Sighting While Walking with Dog”

Cougar Coexistence Video Series

Creating a Safer Future for Pets and Wildlife

The Cougar Conservancy is on a mission to prevent, reduce, and manage human-wildlife conflicts by taking proactive steps to actively collaborate with communities for coexistence support. Their team of biologists receive daily inquiries and assist residents and recreationists with all of their queries, from how to walk dogs safely on the trail to safeguarding pets while at home.

The organization aims to share valuable tips for coexistence at home, in neighborhoods, and on trails—empowering residents and outdoor enthusiasts with insights into wildlife behavior and simple safety measures that keep people, pets, and wildlife safe.

How You Can Take Action

There are many ways to support Responsible Pet Owners Month this February:

Free eBook from the Cougar Conservancy.

Why It Matters

Cougars are an umbrella species, meaning their conservation benefits countless other species sharing the same habitat. By preventing conflicts between cougars and pets, we help protect ecosystems while reducing the number of cougars unnecessarily killed under depredation permits.

In California alone, over the past two decades, hundreds of cougars have been killed legally under depredation permits, primarily in non-commercial settings. However, simple measures—such as secure enclosures and proper pet supervision—can dramatically reduce such conflicts, saving lives on all sides.

Join Us

Join the Cougar Conservancy in this month-long campaign to raise awareness about responsible pet ownership. The organization encourages everyone to participate by sharing valuable insights and tips for coexisting safely at home and on the trail with beloved pet companions.

Stay informed about campaign efforts and organization initiatives by following the Cougar Conservancy on social media platforms or signing up for their newsletter, and share your story on how you are a responsible pet owner using the hashtags below.