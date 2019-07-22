The Fab Four Had Guests Dancing in their Seats During this Week’s Concert at The Starlight Bowl

On Saturday, July 20th, Beatles tribute band, The Fab Four, performed at the Starlight Bowl to an almost sold-out concert. The show was the 3rd Saturday in the Starlight Bowl’s 2019 Summer Concert Season which is to be followed by Yachtley Crew, Which One’s Pink, and John Waite.

The night began with The Answer, a classic rock band that has been playing top 40 hits, popular rock, and classic rock since 1964. Gain Credit Union, one of the sponsors of the Starlight Bowl, passed out LED light-up foam wands and rings to the audience and as the sunset, the bowl filled with flashing colors and cheers. Some even combined their wands together to create giant peace signs as The Fab Four took the stage.

The warm Burbank air filled with the tunes of “Can’t Buy Me, Love,” “Penny Lane,” “Here Comes the Sun,” and “A Hard Day’s Night,” and everyone jumped to their feet to sing and dance along to “Twist and Shout.” Kids sat on their parent’s shoulders in front of the stage cheering and dancing to the 60s beats and one child even held a sign saying “Play Hey Jude -Jude.”

The Fab Four is known as one of the best Beatles tribute bands and they lived up to their name on Saturday with their incredible performance and attention to detail with three costume changes representing the different eras of their music through their career. The Fab Four is the closest thing to what it would have been like to see the Beatles live, and is one show you won’t want to miss if they return to the Starlight Bowl next year.

The concert was also the last night for City of Burbank employee, Paul Pallone, who has been in charge of the Starlight Bowl for the last several years and has been with the city for 15 years.