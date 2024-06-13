The Mario Lopez Golf Classic Tournament Raised Money for Providence St. Joseph Medical Center

The annual Mario Lopez Golf Classic took place at Lakeside Golf Club in support of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center (PSJMC). The event took place on Monday, June 12th, with an all-day event of golf, food, awards, and live music.

Actor Mario Lopez hosts the most highly anticipated golf tournament in Los Angeles each year which pulls together businesses, the entertainment industry, and community leaders to support the life-saving care of PSJMC. Since 2004, the tournament has raised over $7 million in funds, allowing PSJMC to continue providing innovative medical treatment, technology, and vital programs and services for their institutes.

The event kicked off at 8:00AM with registration and breakfast before hitting the green for a putting contest. Mario Lopez was there welcoming guests as they kicked off the Golf shotgun. Lunch was provided, and at the end of the afternoon, players were welcomed with a 19th hole reception and dinner.

St Joes Foundation Mario Lopez 2024 Golf ( © Ross A Benson)St Joes Foundation Mario Classic (© Ross A Benson)

The day couldn’t happen without their generous sponsors, including the event’s title sponsor Comcast NBCUniversal, that provided $30,000 to the tournament, and has been a longstanding partner with PSJMC. Other large sponsors included the Walt Disney Company, Stand 8, UFC, Entertainment Partners, Image Protective Services, Pixelogic Media, Game Show Network, Wise Owl Boxing, Metropolitan Culinary Services, Athens Services, Pro-Tek Vaults, Illuminate Hollywood, Los Angeles Chargers, and more.

At the end of the tournament, guests were greeted at the reception with a live mariachi band, open bar, and hors d’oeuvres. Lopez mingled with guests, taking pictures and thanking sponsors as the chief executive of PSJMC, Karl Keeler, took to the stage to share his gratitude for the event’s generosity and support.

Mario Lopez has been the host of the Golf Classic each year and an ambassador for PSJMC, as all three of his children were born at the Burbank hospital. PSJMC’s Catholic mission has resonated deeply with Lopez, who raises his children with a faith-based education.

Lopez handed out golf awards from the day’s event, and the evening wrapped up with a lively performance by one of Lopez’s favorite bands, The Yachtley Crew. Wearing blue blazers and captain hats, the band performed covers of 1970s and 80s hit songs that got Lopez and his friends dancing and singling along in front of the stage.