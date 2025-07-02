“The Piano Says It Better: Reimagined” One-man Piano Show Performance Comes to The Colony Theatre July 12th

Acclaimed pianist and storyteller David Snyder brings his cinematic one-man piano show, The Piano Says It Better, to The Colony Theatre as a part of his national tour for one unforgettable night on Friday, July 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM.

Blending virtuosic piano performance, looping, comedic storytelling, visual effects, and emotional narrative, The Piano Says It Better is a fresh kind of concert experience that’s been called “if Pixar made a piano show.” Designed to be family-friendly, heartwarming, and inspiring, the show connects audiences of all ages to the universal language of music.

“This is the show I wish existed when I was a kid,” says Snyder, who’s performed internationally and toured schools, theaters, and festivals with his musical message of creativity and self-expression. The Piano Says It Better is a unique celebration of storytelling through music — funny, moving, and deeply human.

EVENT DETAILS:

What : The Piano Says It Better: Reimagined – A One-Man Cinematic Piano Show



: The Piano Says It Better: Reimagined – A One-Man Cinematic Piano Show When : Friday, July 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM



: Friday, July 12, 2025, at 7:30 PM Where : The Colony Theatre, 555 N Third Street, Burbank, CA 91502



: The Colony Theatre, 555 N Third Street, Burbank, CA 91502 Tickets : CLICK HERE



: CLICK HERE Website : https://thepianosaysitbetter.com



: https://thepianosaysitbetter.com Social Media (500k+ followers): @david_msnyder on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube



ABOUT THE ARTIST:

David Snyder is an acclaimed pianist, composer, and performer whose music captivates audiences worldwide. A veteran of America’s Got Talent and an international touring artist, David has opened for icons like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Flo Rida, and graced renowned stages across the world with his engaging and touching one-man piano show, “The Piano Says It Better“. His passion lies in inspiring others to discover their own musical voice, whether through his one-man-piano shows, inspirational teaching classes, online piano courses, or energetic social media presence.