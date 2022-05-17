The Places U Will Go! UMe Announces Super Awesome Scholarship Honorees – Awarding Two Burbank Area Students as They Head Off to College

Whether it’s helping to open your first checking account or buy your first car, UMe prides itself on always being there for members during all of life’s biggest moments. One of the most momentous occasions is going to college. But planning for how to pay for it can be as challenging as getting accepted into your #1 school of choice, with college costs continuing to rise on campuses across the country. Again, UMe is here to help!

The credit union created the UMe Super Awesome Scholarship to support Burbank-area students achieve their big college ambitions. Now, as high school seniors across the area graduate, UMe is proud to announce two deserving recipients of those scholarship funds – as they go on to do awesome things in the world.

Lan Mai from John Burroughs High School received a $2,500 scholarship and will attend the University of California, Berkeley, where she will begin her studies in medicine with the goal of working as a pediatric physician assistant. As a member of Around the Bell, her high school’s Tutoring Program, and founder of Creative Kids through the Burbank Library, Lan is laser-focused on student success. Already completing a sports medicine internship and certification from the NAF Medical Academy, she also maintains membership in the National Honor Society, the California Scholarship Foundation and is a leader in Link Crew.

Carlos Rodriguez from John Burroughs High School received a $2,500 scholarship and will attend the University of California, Los Angeles where he will begin studying for a career in medicine, aspiring to be a physician assistant. As a member of ChangeWorks and his high school’s College Peer Mentorship Program, Carlos is very involved in supporting people and the local Burbank community. His extra-curricular activities include Varsity Football, Track & Field, Link Crew, and he was named student of the month in the NAF Medical Academy – all while working part-time to save for college.

Congratulations to our scholarship recipients on all their success. We’re proud to support you!

UMe’s strong commitment to education comes through in everything the credit union does – supporting schools and students in numerous ways. Begun by Burbank school teachers, UMe created the UMe Super Awesome Scholarship to provide financial backing for Burbank students and their future academic endeavors. The scholarship criteria is based on a student’s academic record, personal essay, letters of recommendation, and student activity information.

