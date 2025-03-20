The Story of The Enchanted Florist: A Blooming Legacy in Burbank

The Enchanted Florist, a beloved fixture in Burbank, has been serving the community with passion and dedication since March of 1986. Located initially on the corner of Pass and Alameda, within Lakeside Dry Cleaners and Laundromat, the business has since blossomed into a renowned establishment. The journey began when the owner, a lifelong flower enthusiast, started creating floral arrangements for family and friends while at home caring for her baby daughter. Little did she know that this humble beginning would lead to the flourishing business that exists today.

A native of Burbank, the owner shares a special connection to the community, having been born at St. Joseph Hospital alongside her twin sister, Beverly. With deep roots in the city, her passion for flowers and service to the community naturally led to the creation of The Enchanted Florist. Over the years, the business has grown and expanded, moving from a small cart to larger locations, each step marking a new chapter of success and growth.

Photo courtesy of The Enchanted Florist.

The Enchanted Florist is more than just a flower shop; it is an integral part of Burbank’s vibrant community. The shop prepares flowers for a variety of occasions, including weddings, funerals, and special events for both local residents and the film and television industry. One of the most rewarding aspects of the business has been creating wedding arrangements for the children of couples whose weddings The Enchanted Florist once served. These moments of continuity and tradition are a testament to the lasting relationships the shop has cultivated with its customers.

Equally meaningful is the opportunity to arrange flowers for funerals. The owner expresses that it is a true honor to be chosen to provide such a personal and heartfelt service. The gratitude of the families served is a reminder of the profound impact that flowers can have during times of sorrow, offering comfort and a sense of remembrance.

As the business grew, the owner expanded her offerings by opening a gift, card, and stationery store (“An Open Invitation”) right next door to The Enchanted Florist. In a moment of inspiration, the two spaces were connected through a hole in the wall, allowing for easy access between the two shops. Though she admits that her buying skills weren’t always perfect in the beginning, the store has since grown into a delightful selection of unique gifts, including humorous cocktail napkins, kitchen towels, and many other treasures. The Enchanted Florist also offers a variety of plants, succulents, and orchid planters, further enhancing g the shop’s charm.

Photo courtesy of The Enchanted Florist.

For the owner and her team, being named one of Burbank’s Best is a tremendous honor. It signifies the dedication and hard work of everyone involved, as well as the support of the community that has embraced The Enchanted Florist over the years. The heartfelt gratitude for Burbank’s continued loyalty and support is evident in every corner of the shop.

Looking to the future, the owner has clear goals for The Enchanted Florist. Her vision is to continue serving the community in meaningful ways, helping schools, local organizations, and individuals whenever possible. Her desire is to keep the community thriving in a “Flowery World” — a world where flowers symbolize not only beauty and love but also connection, celebration, and care.