The 33rd annual Holiday in the Park event is just a few weeks away and myBurbank has the ultimate guide to experiencing it.  Presented by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association in partnership with the City of Burbank and the Brad Korb Real Estate Group, this year’s event is on Friday, November 17th 2023, from 5-9pm

A small committee plans the event each year, led at the forefront by community event organizer, Ashley Erikson who has been growing and cultivating Holiday in the Park over the last ten years to the massive scale that it has become today. The event scales nine city blocks closed down to the public, a classic car show, family fun zone, ferris wheel, art fair, a live performance stage, and over 100 vendor booths.

The committee has faced many challenges and set backs this year, including increased safety costs, added facility requirements, applications,  and LA County permits and fees.  The association is calling out to the community to help them raise the funds for the event, which has a budget of over $85,000 to operate. Visit their Go Fund Me page here to donate. Every little bit helps, even just $5, will help them to cover the costs this year.

The street closure will begin at 8:00 AM on November 17th so for customers of Magnolia Park businesses during the day, be sure to park on side streets to avoid being ticketed or towed. Bathrooms can be found during the event, located on the side streets of Cordova, Lima, Ontario and Niagara St.

Here is a block by block guide to the event:

Hollywood Way to Cordova St.

VendorsFood Trucks on Cordova St.
Porto’s BakeryRicheeze Melts
The Train ShackCerda Vega Tacos
Gemini MagickFryDay Eats
Glorious PorpoiseSureGood Soft Serve
Light Me Up Studio
Burbank Temple Emanu El
Our Children’s Place
National Charity League
Little NoHo Shop
Bohemian Bowls
Run Out Groove Records
Cordova St. to Avon St.

VendorsFood Trucks on Avon St.
Chili John’sDog R LA
Los Anarchists DerbyLove Greek Cuisine
College Help SquadRice Balls of Fire
Trail ThreadsPoppa Joe’s Kitchen
Red Chair Dance
Compass- Craig and Kristen
Greystone Jewelry
Cela Cafe
First United Methodist
Robin McCary Real Estate
Moonstone Craft
Local Burbank Authors
Luther Burbank Cheer
New Creation Church
Guatealma
JBHS Football

Avon St. to Lima St.

VendorsFood Trucks on Lima St.
Cypher VRLa La Lasagna
Out of the Wood CraftPoutine Brothers
Cactus House CrystalsBaby’s Badass Burgers
Gibb’s SonBirrieria el Patron 818
Odds & Endz
Conundrum Theatre
Claytivity
Calvary Bible Church
Madmoms Crafts
Guitar Ninjas & Mission2Math
Magnolia Park Info Booth
This block will also have a live performance stage at the Banks of America parking lot sponsored by Elevate Burbank and the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank.  There will also be emergency vehicles on display from Burbank Police and the Burbank Fire Department.

Stage Line Up

  • Boys & Girls Club: Club members will perform holiday songs and also do a variety of dances including hip hop and a Mexican cultural dance
  • Patsy Metzger Dancers: A high energy dance program with a holiday theme and it will include jazz and tap selections
  • Our August – a teen rock band
  • Drea Scarlett – a looper who creates dance music and has the audience participate in the process
  • Guitar Ninja All Stars – Rock versions of holiday classics performed by teen guitar students
  • Echo Boomers – a professional 6-piece band who will perform a combination of original songs and everyone’s holiday favorites.

Lima St. to California St.

Vendors
Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter
Stained Glass
Jules Vanity
LoganBear Designs
Najhaes Creations
Boyscouts of America
Landon Realty
St. Robert Bellarmine
Art of Sketch
Burbank Public Library
Ramona Flowers
myBurbank News
Premier America
Nanoscapes
First Class Realty
De Cielo Salon
Mrs. B’s Beeswax
Chonky Cat
Madcap Balloons

Worship Walk Church will be having dance performances by the students of Garri Dance Studio on the stage of their outdoor patio.

California St. to Ontario St.

This block is sponsored by South Hills Church who puts on a Family Fun Zone for the event.  Here you’ll find an inflatable obstacle course, basketball shootout, pirate ship bouncer, rock wall, games, crafts, and a snow machine dance party.

Food Trucks on Ontario St.
Simply Twisted Softserve
Aloha Friday
Oaxaca on Wheels
Seoul Mates

Ontario St. to Fairview St.

VendorsFood Trucks on Fairview St.
Don Fransisco’s CoffeeGo Fusion N Grill
J HarlowUncle Al’s BBQ
Leila CaseyWhat-A Dog Hotdog Cart
Little Chimes
Grin Garden
Luzzina
Yarn & Leather
American School of Martial Arts
Upcycled Enchantments
Doodle Dose
Merci Mall
Your CBD Store
Plumtreez
Bliss Box
All About Cinnamon
Xalia Boutique
The Colony Theatre
Spectrallure

Blast from the Past will be hosting an art fair in their parking lot featuring artists from California Creative Arts as well as a live band.

Don Francisco’s Coffee will be handing out FREE coffee. They have been making family crafted coffee since 1870, made from 100% Arabica beans, sourced from the world’s best coffee growing regions and roasted to perfection in a zero-waste-to-landfill roastery. They will also have a photo booth to capture and share memories with a chance to win “Coffee for a Year”. Make sure to stop by for some delicious, premium coffee and a chance to win coffee for a whole year, delivered to your home or office. And for those coffee lovers who will not be attending this year, you can still enter the giveaway here, Coffee For A Year

Make sure to follow them on IG at @donfranciscos and visit them at donfranciscos.com for more info and to sign up for their free recycling program – Terracycle.com, to keep packaging from reaching landfills. 

Fairview and Niagara St.

VendorsFood Trucks on Niagara St.
Exceleration StudiosGo Fish House
FitiquitySus Arepas
Our Tiny GardenThe Tropic Truck
Ballers & BrewCousins Maine Lobster
Calavera Rose
Chasing Extraordinary
Macra Made by Mel
Jacaranda Housing
Simply Sinta
Burbank Arts and Education Foundation
Poltergeist & Paramore
ER Graphic Solutions
Born Free Cycles
Jenn’s Wreaths
Essential Elements
Comeback Vintage
Ron Regalso
Dapper Day
Burbank Young Professionals 

UMe Credit Union will be hosting a Ferris wheel sponsored and paid for by the Brad Korb Real Estate Group. Inside the credit inion will be free photos with Santa as well as complimentary caramel apples, while supplies last.

Niagara St. to Catalina St.

VendorsFood Trucks at Catalina St.
Grinning KittenGo Beyond the Bowl
KaramielThe Grill from Brazila
BurymoreStopBye Cafe
Mexicalito SoulPinch of Flavor
Intentions & Clover
Laney’s Castle
LACPA
Burbank YMCA
City Light Church
Candy Clouds
Hair & Decor
Magnolia Park United Methodist
Always & Forever Books
Holly Patterson Realtor
Moonlight Holistic

Catalina St. to Florence St.

This block will hold their annual classic car show sponsored by the Burbank Road Kings.  Come browse and admire over 40 classic cars at the ending block of the event.

For more info on the event go to www.holidayintheparkburbank.com and visit Magnolia Park on Instagram at @magnoliaparkburbank.

