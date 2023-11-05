The 33rd annual Holiday in the Park event is just a few weeks away and myBurbank has the ultimate guide to experiencing it. Presented by the Magnolia Park Merchants Association in partnership with the City of Burbank and the Brad Korb Real Estate Group, this year’s event is on Friday, November 17th 2023, from 5-9pm

A small committee plans the event each year, led at the forefront by community event organizer, Ashley Erikson who has been growing and cultivating Holiday in the Park over the last ten years to the massive scale that it has become today. The event scales nine city blocks closed down to the public, a classic car show, family fun zone, ferris wheel, art fair, a live performance stage, and over 100 vendor booths.

The committee has faced many challenges and set backs this year, including increased safety costs, added facility requirements, applications, and LA County permits and fees. The association is calling out to the community to help them raise the funds for the event, which has a budget of over $85,000 to operate. Visit their Go Fund Me page here to donate. Every little bit helps, even just $5, will help them to cover the costs this year.

The street closure will begin at 8:00 AM on November 17th so for customers of Magnolia Park businesses during the day, be sure to park on side streets to avoid being ticketed or towed. Bathrooms can be found during the event, located on the side streets of Cordova, Lima, Ontario and Niagara St.

Here is a block by block guide to the event:

Hollywood Way to Cordova St. Vendors Food Trucks on Cordova St. Porto’s Bakery Richeeze Melts The Train Shack Cerda Vega Tacos Gemini Magick FryDay Eats Glorious Porpoise SureGood Soft Serve Light Me Up Studio Burbank Temple Emanu El Our Children’s Place National Charity League Little NoHo Shop Bohemian Bowls Run Out Groove Records Burbank Water and Power

Cordova St. to Avon St. Vendors Food Trucks on Avon St. Chili John’s Dog R LA Los Anarchists Derby Love Greek Cuisine College Help Squad Rice Balls of Fire Trail Threads Poppa Joe’s Kitchen Red Chair Dance Compass- Craig and Kristen Greystone Jewelry Cela Cafe First United Methodist Robin McCary Real Estate Moonstone Craft Local Burbank Authors Luther Burbank Cheer New Creation Church Guatealma JBHS Football

Avon St. to Lima St. Vendors Food Trucks on Lima St. Cypher VR La La Lasagna Out of the Wood Craft Poutine Brothers Cactus House Crystals Baby’s Badass Burgers Gibb’s Son Birrieria el Patron 818 Odds & Endz Conundrum Theatre Claytivity Calvary Bible Church Madmoms Crafts Guitar Ninjas & Mission2Math Magnolia Park Info Booth Community Chevrolet

This block will also have a live performance stage at the Banks of America parking lot sponsored by Elevate Burbank and the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank. There will also be emergency vehicles on display from Burbank Police and the Burbank Fire Department.

Stage Line Up

Boys & Girls Club: Club members will perform holiday songs and also do a variety of dances including hip hop and a Mexican cultural dance

Patsy Metzger Dancers: A high energy dance program with a holiday theme and it will include jazz and tap selections

Our August – a teen rock band

Drea Scarlett – a looper who creates dance music and has the audience participate in the process

Guitar Ninja All Stars – Rock versions of holiday classics performed by teen guitar students

Echo Boomers – a professional 6-piece band who will perform a combination of original songs and everyone’s holiday favorites.

Lima St. to California St. Vendors Volunteers of the Burbank Animal Shelter Stained Glass Jules Vanity LoganBear Designs Najhaes Creations Boyscouts of America Landon Realty St. Robert Bellarmine Art of Sketch Burbank Public Library Ramona Flowers myBurbank News Premier America Nanoscapes First Class Realty De Cielo Salon Mrs. B’s Beeswax Chonky Cat Madcap Balloons

Worship Walk Church will be having dance performances by the students of Garri Dance Studio on the stage of their outdoor patio.

California St. to Ontario St.

This block is sponsored by South Hills Church who puts on a Family Fun Zone for the event. Here you’ll find an inflatable obstacle course, basketball shootout, pirate ship bouncer, rock wall, games, crafts, and a snow machine dance party.

Food Trucks on Ontario St.

Simply Twisted Softserve

Aloha Friday

Oaxaca on Wheels

Seoul Mates

Ontario St. to Fairview St. Vendors Food Trucks on Fairview St. Don Fransisco’s Coffee Go Fusion N Grill J Harlow Uncle Al’s BBQ Leila Casey What-A Dog Hotdog Cart Little Chimes Grin Garden Luzzina Yarn & Leather American School of Martial Arts Upcycled Enchantments Doodle Dose Merci Mall Your CBD Store Plumtreez Bliss Box All About Cinnamon Xalia Boutique The Colony Theatre Spectrallure

Blast from the Past will be hosting an art fair in their parking lot featuring artists from California Creative Arts as well as a live band.

Don Francisco’s Coffee will be handing out FREE coffee. They have been making family crafted coffee since 1870, made from 100% Arabica beans, sourced from the world’s best coffee growing regions and roasted to perfection in a zero-waste-to-landfill roastery. They will also have a photo booth to capture and share memories with a chance to win “Coffee for a Year”. Make sure to stop by for some delicious, premium coffee and a chance to win coffee for a whole year, delivered to your home or office. And for those coffee lovers who will not be attending this year, you can still enter the giveaway here, Coffee For A Year.

Make sure to follow them on IG at @donfranciscos and visit them at donfranciscos.com for more info and to sign up for their free recycling program – Terracycle.com, to keep packaging from reaching landfills.

Fairview and Niagara St. Vendors Food Trucks on Niagara St. Exceleration Studios Go Fish House Fitiquity Sus Arepas Our Tiny Garden The Tropic Truck Ballers & Brew Cousins Maine Lobster Calavera Rose Chasing Extraordinary Macra Made by Mel Jacaranda Housing Simply Sinta Burbank Arts and Education Foundation Poltergeist & Paramore ER Graphic Solutions Born Free Cycles Jenn’s Wreaths Essential Elements Comeback Vintage Ron Regalso Dapper Day Burbank Young Professionals

UMe Credit Union will be hosting a Ferris wheel sponsored and paid for by the Brad Korb Real Estate Group. Inside the credit inion will be free photos with Santa as well as complimentary caramel apples, while supplies last.

Niagara St. to Catalina St. Vendors Food Trucks at Catalina St. Grinning Kitten Go Beyond the Bowl Karamiel The Grill from Brazila Burymore StopBye Cafe Mexicalito Soul Pinch of Flavor Intentions & Clover Laney’s Castle LACPA Burbank YMCA City Light Church Candy Clouds Hair & Decor Magnolia Park United Methodist Always & Forever Books Holly Patterson Realtor Moonlight Holistic

Catalina St. to Florence St.

This block will hold their annual classic car show sponsored by the Burbank Road Kings. Come browse and admire over 40 classic cars at the ending block of the event.

For more info on the event go to www.holidayintheparkburbank.com and visit Magnolia Park on Instagram at @magnoliaparkburbank.