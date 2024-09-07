Welcome to the Ultimate myBurbank Fitness Guide. This is your one stop place for all things fitness including gyms, personal trainers, classes, martial arts, nutrition, and recovery. We will continue to update the guide as new places open. If you know of a place missing from the guide email Ashley Erikson at aerikson@myburbank.com. You can also go to Ashley’s Instagram for deeper reviews of the each location as she visits them personally, at @myburbankashley.

Strength Training: Bootcamps, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), CrossFit

F45 Training

Location: 213 E. Orange Grove Ave. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: F45 is a global phenomenon revolved around function training and HIIT. Every location across the world does the same workouts together that has been specifically planned based on the day of the week. (Ex: Cardio is always Mondays and Wednesdays. Resistance is always Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday, etc.) The global athletics team creates fun, driven, workouts that show results, all led my certified trainers. Screens around the room lead you on your circuit training, showing you what exercise to do, how many reps, and for how long. The group classes feel like your’e working out with your friends, as the trainers and members are constantly rooting each other on and pumping one another up for the next set.

Workouts: Cardio (maximum fat burn), Resistance (increase muscle mass), Hybrid (cardio + resistance), Recovery (mobility + flexibility).

Amenities: Classes 7 days a week

Parking: Free parking in the Orange Grove parking garage

Website: https://f45training.com/

Free Trial: They offer a “7 days for $7” trial through the website.

Hardcore Fitness

Location: 325 N. 1st Steet Suite #102, Burbank, CA 91502

Description: Voted myBurbank’s Best Fitness Center 2024, Hardcore Fitness offers high energy group fitness classes revolved around your goals. Each workout station has i.L.I.F.T, overhead screens to guide you through your workout, all while offering options for your fitness goals such as losing weight or building muscle. Coaches are on site to help you push your limits, increase weight, and keep you on track. The aesthetic of Hardcore Fitness is sleek and uniform with all black machines, black walls, floor, and carpet, along with a a celebrity mural featuring The Rock, Marilyn Monroe, and James Dean.

Workouts: Lift (muscle specific workouts), Fight Camp (MMA inspired), Booty Camp (glues and legs).

Amenities: Clean facility with members wiping down equipment after every rotation, Diet App

Parking: Free parking in parking garage

Website: https://hardcorefitnessbootcamp.com/burbank-ca/

Free Trial: Free trial available through their website.

High Voltage LA

Location: 219 W. Palm Ave. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: High Voltage LA is a CrossFit gym that combines HIIT workouts to build strength and stamina. Certified coaches offer a supportive and inclusive fitness community so that all levels feel welcome. There are classes 7 days a week, and members also have 24 hour access to the facility to train. Training is individualized and allows you to find your strength capacity while learning how to safely lift without injuries.

Workouts: Strength & Conditioning, Cardio Fusion, Lifting Club, Individual coaching, Youth Workouts, Yoga

Amenities: 24 Hour access, classes, Wodify app, yoga room, seminars.

Parking: Small parking lot located at gym, limited street parking.

Website: https://www.highvoltagela.com/

Free Trial: Free trial available through their website.

The Camp Transformation Center

Location: 205 N Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: The Camp Transformation Center combines fitness and community to transform lives and empower health. Once a member you join their 21 Day Program where they help you lose weight and redefine your wellness. Classes revolve around high intensity strength and cardio interval training.

Workouts: 6 Week challenge, 21 Day Program, Elite Strength Training, Peak Physique Program.

Amenities: Classes, supplement store, nutritional guidance, weight loss challenges, massage table, In-body scan, swag shop.

Parking: Free street parking on Victory Blvd.

Website: https://thecamptc.com/burbank-california/

Free Trial: Free trial available through their website.

Orange Theory

Location: 139 N. San Fernando Blvd. Burbank 91502

Description: Orange Theory offers one hour classes that combine the treadmill, a row machine, and weights to create a full body workout. Each person wears an arm monitor that reflects vitals on the machine you are using as well as on a screen inside the facility. The goal is to keep your heart rate elevated in the orange and red zones for most of the workout so that you are boosting your metabolism, burning fat, and burning calories. The Burbank location has fun themed days with music and outfits to make the workouts more fun.

Workouts: HIIT Workouts

Amenities: Classes, lockers, water refill station, showers, bathroom toiletries and feminine care, Hypervolt massage gun.

Parking: Free street parking along San Fernando, Free public parking lots on Orange Grove.

Website: https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/locations/california/burbank

Free Trial: Free trial available through their website.

Fit Happens LA

Location: 3511 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank 91505

Description: Voted Best Personal Trainer in the myBurbank’s Best 2024 contest, Brooke Purdy offers bootcamp classes inside of Adam’s Boxing Bootcamp facility. Classes are stress-free, fun, tinged with humor, and built by a community of like-minded individuals interested in getting in shape and seeing results. Classes are for all levels, including women post-pregnancy.

Workouts: HIIT Workouts, Boxing & Circuit Training, Personal Training.

Amenities: Pay as you go classes available.

Parking: Free street parking along Burbank Blvd and side streets.

Website: https://fithappensla.com/

Hero’s Journey Fitness

Location: 3412 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Hero’s Journey brings compassionate coaching to fitness, and provides a gym that focuses on mental health as much as it does physical. Classes are tailored to “nerds and geeks” providing a fitness journey that ties in superheroes, comic book characters, and pop culture. HJF adheres to COVID protocols, so visit their website for more info.

Workouts: 18/00 (Big Five Lifts), Barbarian (strength and speed), Bossfight (HIIT with bags and mitts), Bonus Action, Critfit (aerobics, gymnastics, cross and weight training), Mt. Olympus (Olympic lifting), Quantum Swing (kettlebell), Respawn (stretching), Rogue (mobility), Shift-X (strength and explosive movement)

Amenities: Classes

Parking: Free street parking along Burbank Blvd.

Website: https://www.herosjourneyla.com/

Open Gym- Orale Strength

Location: 106A W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: Home to Orale Strength, Open Gym provides equipment for power lifting, bodybuilding, Olympic lifting, CrossFit training and more. Classes are 6 days a week, but the gym is open to members 24 hours a day.

Workouts: Rump & Pump (full body program), Ass & Abs, WOD (Workout of the day), Essentials (no equipment)

Amenities: Classes, 24 access to gym, personal and online training,

Parking: Free street parking along Burbank Blvd and side streets.

Website: https://www.opengymla.com/

Free Trial: Free drop in class available through their website.

Spin Studios & Classes

CycleBar

Location: 3820 W Verdugo Ave. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Cycling classes mix high energy/low impact cardio on spin bikes for a fun, vibrant, and motivational workout. Coaches match the workout and speed of the cycling to dance music, while speaking motivational messages over their headset. You’ll be fitted with special cycling shoes that lock you into your bike, and your bike statistics will be shown on a screen in class so you can monitor your workout as you go. At the end of class you’ll be sweating from head to toe, but greeted with a wet, scented towel by staff to clean yourself up after.

Workouts: Strength, Connect, Classic, Empower, Performance, Foundation, Xpress.

Amenities: Spin room, lockers, wet towels, swag shop, Flowater purification machine.

Parking: Free parking in shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://www.cyclebar.com/

Free Trial: First ride is free, claim your spot on their website.

Gyms

While CycleBar is currently the only spin studio in Burbank, Gyms like Fitiquity, Burbank Athletic Club, and Crunch have cycling classes available on certain days with their membership.

Pilates: Floor and Reformers

Avenir

Location: 616 S. Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: Avenir is an athletic pilates studio that uses reformer machines to strengthen your body through focused muscle movements. While the workout is low intensity, easy on the joints, and requires little movement, the machine will leave your muscles shaking. Mood lighting sets the tone, and coaches guide you through the exercise using the machine, blocks, balls, and rings.

Workouts: Power + Flow (builds strength and flexibility), Body Tonic (gentle, for all levels), Fundamentals (total body workout thats safe on joints), Backend Bounce (cardio).

Amenities: Pilates reformers, pilates socks for sale.

Parking: Limited free parking in shopping center parking lot

Website: https://www.avenir-la.com/

Phitosophy

Location: 127 N. San Fernando Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: Phitosophy offers group pilates classes for all level types, and has created customized fitness experiences to match the level of difficulty you’re looking for. If it’s your first time, coaches will walk you through the machine, making sure you feel comfortable and are keeping your body safe in the process. Using reformer machines, Phitosophy classes work on posture, flexibility, strength, and breath control.

Workouts: Reformer Pilates, Refresh & Recover, PhitCamp (advanced), Phit/Phlex.

Amenities: Pilates reformers, swag shop.

Parking: Free parking along San Fernando Blvd and in the public parking garages on Orange Grove.

Website: https://www.phitosophy.com/

Club Pilates

Location: 209 E Orange Grove, Burbank, CA 91502

Description: Club Pilates is a franchise location that offers group pilates reformer classes featuring a variety of apparatus including TRX, Exo-Chair, Bosu ball, mats, rollers, and more.

Workouts: Intro Class, Reformer Flow (full body), Control (standing), Cardio Sculpt (high energy cardio), Center + Balance (suspension), F.I.T. (build muscle and stamina), Teen.

Amenities: Pilates reformers, retail store

Parking: Free parking in the public parking garage on Orange Grove.

Website: https://www.clubpilates.com/location/burbank

Free Trial: First class is free, get your free trial on their website.

Personal Pilates

Location: 3320 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Personal Pilates offers private, semi-private and small group pilates classes. They use the methodology developed by Jospeh Pilates as well as STOTT PILATES®, a contemporary style of Pilates. Personal Pilates also offers mat pilates classes.

Workouts: Morning Yoga, Mini-Tramp, Essential Mat, Cardio Reformer, Reformer, Pure Pilates, Reformer Basics, Reformer Fitness.

Amenities: pilates reformers

Parking: Free parking along Burbank Blvd.

Website: https://personalpilatesburbank.com/

Pilates Plus LA

Location: 531 N Hollywood Way. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Pilates Plus offers muscle-shaking, intense, full-body, Pilates-inspired, strength training, workouts using the Lagree Fitness method. Lagree combines bodybuilding techniques with low-impact movements. The darkened room and LED lights create a fun workout atmosphere.

Workouts: MegaBurn 45.

Amenities: Pilates reformers.

Parking: Free parking in the shopping center parking lot

Website: https://www.pilatesplusla.co/studios/burbank

Yoga Studios

School of Stretch

Location: 2320 W Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Welcome to Burbank’s one and only Bikram yoga studio. That’s “hot” yoga for anyone that doesn’t know. As temperatures rise, this studio teaches 26 repetitive movements in each class so that you can continue to develop, and grow in your practice and concentration. The heat is not for the faint of heart, and the classes are 90 minutes long, which is more extensive than most workout classes. The room is lined with a slip resistant floor and although the humidifier is pumping hot air, it is cleansed after each class by an economizer that purges the studio, keeping it fresh and clean for the next class. If you’re ready to sweat, push deeper into poses, and release tension in your body, this is the place to do it.

Workouts: Bikram Yoga

Amenities: Filtered water system, lockers, showers, storefront, electric vehicle charging stations.

Parking: Free parking along Magnolia Blvd and side streets.

Website: https://schoolofstretch.com/

The Bloom Loft

Location: 4004 W. Riverside Dr. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: The Bloom Loft is a small yoga studio located on the upper story of a building along Riverside Dr. The studio is a small space making it an intimate group setting but also set up to be a tranquil and inviting atmosphere. From yoga to soundbaths, to breathwork, The Bloom Loft focuses on spiritual and physical renewal and wellness.

Workouts: Flow, Gentle Flow, Power Flow, Yin Yoga, Yin & Soundbath, Kundalini Yoga, Transformational Breathwork, Restorative Breathwork. & Soundbath, Breathwork & Hypnotherapy, Candlelit Soundbath, Midday Meditation & Sound.

Amenities: Shower, Fruit, Tea, Essential Oils, Yoga Mats.

Parking: Limited free parking along Riverside and the side streets. Paid hourly parking at the lot on Pass and Riverside Dr.

Website: https://www.thebloomloft.com/

The Wellness of Oz

Location: 2300 W Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

Description: The Wellness of Oz was created by Ozzie Aziz and has classes 7 days a week, as well as weekend workshops and trainings. The studio has both in-person and virtual classes, and offers more than just yoga. They also have reiki healing, holistic counseling, personal nutrition, home remedies and facials, herbal medicine and oils, as well as doula care.

Workouts: Yoga flow, Gentle Slow Yoga, Hatha Yoga, Vinyasa Flow, Gentle Chair Yoga, Mixed Vinyasa, Karma Yoga Flow.

Amenities: Pilates reformers.

Parking: Free parking in the shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://www.thewellnessofoz.com/

Gyms

Many Burbank gyms had a yoga class as part of their membership. Crunch has a Power Yoga and Flow Yoga class, Burbank Fitness Club has a Yoga Power Flow and Vinyasa Flow class, and 24 Hour Fitness has special rooftop yoga events.

Boxing Studios & Classes

Rumble

Location: 4004 W. Riverside Dr. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Think fight club meets night club. No matter the time of day you go to class, you’ll feel like you’ve walked into a party. The 45 minute class combines rounds of boxing drills and resistance training so that you leave with a full body workout. Class members are split into two groups: The bench or the bags, where the instructor leads the class with intense music, LED lights, and a ton of energy. You switch between the bags and the bench, making it a fun, fast-paced class that feels more like club hopping than it does exercising. Check their schedule to join a class based on the music you love. (Ex: Hip Hop and RnB, Boy Bands vs Girl PWR, Punk Rock x Emo, etc.)

Workouts: Signature O.G (full body), 5V5 Class, 60 Minute Level Up, 30 Min Boxing Only, 30 Min Strength Only

Amenities: Boxing gloves for rent, lockers, wet towels, swag shop, Flowater purification machine.

Parking: Free parking in the shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://www.rumbleboxinggym.com/location/burbank

Free Trial: Book a free Rumble Intro Class to learn the technique and equipment.

Adam’s Boxing Bootcamp

Location: 3511 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank 91505

Description: Adam’s Boxing Bootcamp combines boxing bag work, mitt work, speed bags, in-the-ring experience, footwork, cardio, and resistance for a full body workout. Classes are available for all levels and ages to try.

Workouts: Boxing.

Amenities: Boxing ring.

Parking: Free parking along Burbank Blvd and side streets.

Website: https://www.yelp.com/biz/adams-bootcamp-boxing-burbank

MoveHER Fitness

Location: 3511 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: MoveHER Fitness is Burbank’s only Women’s fitness studio. It’s created by women, led by women, for women. Decked in pink and purple, the studio offers boxing, kickboxing and strength classes to empower women not just in their physical strength but in their mindset. The classes revolve around stretching, resistance, bag work and mitt work. You’ll feel like you’re training for combat rather than working out, and leave with a new sense of confidence and ability in your body.

Workouts: Strength, Strength & Kickboxing, Kickboxing, Animal Flow Yoga.

Amenities: Nutritional coaching available

Parking: Free parking along Burbank Blvd and the side streets.

Website: https://moveherfitness.com/

Free Trial: 1 Week trial for $39

Muscles and Knuckles

Location: 2309 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

Description: Muscles and Knuckles is a boxing gym that teaches boxing techniques while getting in cardio, so that you’re having fun while working out. Coaches teach proper movements and self defense techniques you would need in the ring. Their adult group classes happen at 7:00pm Monday through Thursday, but they also offer one-one-one boxing classes and personal training.

Workouts: Boxing, Personal Training.

Amenities: Boxing bags, weights.

Parking: Free parking along Burbank Blvd and the side streets.

Website: https://musclesandknuckles.com/

Martial Arts Studios

Legacy Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Location: 330 N. Victory Blvd. Burbank CA 91502

Description: Legacy teaches the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in a 13,000 square foot facility with four mat rooms, a weight room, full size MMA ring with heavy bags, and a wide array of class times so that everyone can fit it in their schedule.

Programs: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (beginners, intermediate, advanced for kids and adults), Bang Muay Thai, Kettlebell Co-Ed, TACFIT®.

Parking: Parking available on Victory Blvd with limited parking behind the building.

Website: https://www.legacybjj.com/

Free class: Available on their website.

Inspire Martial Arts & Fitness

Location: 175 E. Olive Ave. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: At Inspire they work to change lives through martial arts, education, and coaching and believe martial arts is for everyone regardless of age, gender or experience level. They teach students the necessary skills to protect themselves with realistic and practical approaches.

Programs: Fitness kickboxing, Kids martial arts, Adult martial arts, Inspire Health.

Parking: Limited street parking on San Fernando Blvd. Free public parking at structure on Orange Grove.

Website: https://mawofla.com/

Impact Martial Arts & Fitness

Location: 146 Cypress Ave. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: At Impact they help people get in shape, boost their confidence, and become stronger through the use of Muay Thai. They offer classes for all ages and skill levels.

Programs: Muay Thai

Parking: Street parking on Cypress and in parking lot.

Website: https://impactmaf.carrd.co/

Association of Kenpo Martial Artists (AKMA)

Location: 151 S. Glenoaks Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: AKMA teaches the art of Kenpo, a 2,500-year-old martial art combining the hard, linear strikes of Japanese karate with the flowing, circular movements of Chinese kung fu. Although it is primarily a striking art, it may also incorporate grappling and takedowns.

Programs: Kenpo for adults, young adults and juniors.

Parking: Parking available on Glenoaks Blvd. and Angeleno Ave.

Website: https://www.akmamartialarts.com/

10th Planet Jiu Jitsu

Location: 4130 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: A non-traditional system of Brazilian jiu-jitsu practiced in a no-gi style and using unorthodox guard positions, with a distinct focus on leg-lock attacks.

Programs: Jiu Jitsu (Adults/Kids), Muay Thai (Adults/Kids), MMA, Strength & Conditioning

Parking: Parking available on Burbank Blvd and side streets.

Website: https://www.10thplanetburbank.com/

Free trial: Available on their website.

American School of Martial Arts

Location: 1600 W Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

Description: They use Kung Fu Martial Art, “Suh Do Kwan”, which has a long and interesting lineage, with its roots stemming from Kang Duk Kwon (Korea), Shudokan (Japan), and Ch’uan Fa (China). They also teach Yang-style Tai Chi for health and healing. At the school you will learn Kung Fu, animal techniques, philosophies, old temple forms, weapons forms, Tai Chi Chuan, Chin-Na, push hands, and Chi Kung.

Programs: Martial arts classes for kids and adults, Chi Kung stretch and strengthen, Tai Chi.

Parking: Parking available on Magnolia Blvd and Sparks st. with limited parking behind the building.

Website: https://www.asmaburbank.com/

Ken Nagayama Martial Arts

Location: 2809 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Established by Grand Master Ken Nagayama, his Martial Arts style is based on being realist, thorough and strong and fuses Moto Bu Ry Karate, Akido, Tae Kwon Do, Judo, Kendo, Boxing and various weapons forms.

Programs: Martial arts classes for kids and adults, Kendo

Parking: Parking available on Burbank Blvd and side streets.

Website: https://www.kennagayama.com/

Defiant Gym

Location:146 Cypress Ave. #103 Burbank CA 91502

Description: Defiant is a martial arts studio that offers Muay thai training, boxing fundamentals and techniques, jiu jitsu, and kids conditioning classes. Members of the gym also have 24 hour access to the facility.

Programs: Muay Thai, Boxing, Jiu Jitsu, Kids classes.

Parking: Street parking on Cypress and in parking lot.

Website: https://www.defiantmuaythai.com/

Dance Fitness

Rockstar Dance Fitness

Location: 517 N. Glenoaks Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: Fitness can be fun, especially when you’re dancing the pounds away. Rockstar Dance Fitness has unique adult and teen classes that combine dance and fitness for people of all skill levels. They have created a judgement free zone, where everyone is welcome in their positive, culturally diverse, and uplifting health community.

Workouts: Rockin’ Body Bootcamp, Adult Ballet, Musical Theatre, Jazz Tech, Afro-Caribbean Grooves, Zumba, Broadway Jazz Dance, Pilates Mat Soul Mix, Step Dance Hip-Hop, GROOV3 (Hip-Hop Cardio), Pilates, Yoga, Rockin’ Kickboxing, Body Sculpt, Old School Hip-Hop, Bollywood, Salsa, and more.

Parking: Free street parking on Glenoaks Blvd or side streets.

Website: https://rockstardancefitness.com/

tigfit 100

Location: 1855 N Victory Place. Burbank, CA 91504

Description: The tigfit100 series is designed as a 100 day program with an update half way through. The routines help to enhance multiple muscle groups while keeping the mind and body engaged. The program involves a combination of dance and fitness keeping the classes fun and full of energy. They are most known for their Zumba classes and even have special classes just for teens.

Workouts: International Dance Fitness, Yoga Flow, International Zumba Fitness.

Amenities: Exercise videos

Parking: Free street parking on Flower

Website: https://tigfit100.com/

Personal Trainer Studios

Conquer All Things Fitness

Location: 1218 W Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

Description: This private gym is home to a wide array of personal trainers all with different expertise, from nutrition, bodybuilding, functional fitness, body recomposition, injury prevention and more. Training is done one-on-one or in small groups so that the trainers can focus on your specific fitness goals and needs. Trainers are working in the same space with clients or small groups, so while you’re working on your own goals, you get to know the other trainers and clients in this space with you, creating a sense of community. They really listen to your fitness goals and tailor the workouts to met your needs. Their personal training plan is attention, guidance, accountability, and results. As a member being trained at Conquer All Things Fitness, you have access to body composition testing to learn your body’s measurements so you can create the perfect workout plan for your goals.

Workouts: Personal Training

Amenities: Body composition test, nutritional guidance, 3D Body scan, summer running club.

Parking: Free parking along Magnolia Blvd and the side streets

Website: https://www.conquerallthingsfitnessstudio.com/

Free Trial: Schedule a complimentary session on their website.

The Strength Code

Location: 4405 W Riverside Dr. #107 Burbank, CA 91505

Description: This personal training studio believes less is more. Their sessions promise to be 30 minutes or less, while focusing on their slow-burn, high-intensity resistance training method. Their trainers are strength certified and help to track your workout and progress while keeping your physical abilities and safety as a first priority.

Workouts: Personal Training, Isometric Training.

Amenities: Body composition training, CAROL bikes.

Parking: Limited street parking.

Website: https://thestrengthcode.com/

SY Performance

Location: 519 S Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: SY Performance’s personal training is located at The Victory Stronghold gym and is known for their 90 transformation training with a 100% money back guarantee. They also focus on injury rehabilitation and strengthening, nutrition, and meal planning. SY Performance trainers are specialized in body sculpting for film and tv actors, getting them both physically and mentally ready for their industry roles.

Workouts: Private and Semi-Private Personal Training.

Amenities: Training app, meal plan.

Parking: Free street parking along Victory Blvd.

Website: https://syperformanceone.com/

Essers

Location: 2707 Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Essers is a semi-private gym that aims to be a holistic wellness destination. There are two program options: a 3 month or 1 year commitment that includes a personalized program, guidance, data tracking, and community support. They require that their clients attend three times a week so that significant progress can be made. When you arrive your name and plan for the day is on a screen to get you right into your workout.

Workouts: Semi-Private Personal Training program

Amenities: Program display screens, shower

Parking: Free street parking along Burbank Blvd.

Website: https://esserslosangeles.com/

Tyler’s Gym

Location: 4320 W Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Tyler’s Gym is a semi-private and personal training studio that uses function fitness to achieve goals. Each workout is unique and combines strength and cardio training which is tailored to each specific client at their gym.

Workouts: Semi-Private classes, personal training, Tyler’s Gym Yoga.

Amenities: Gym, nutritional coaching.

Parking: Free parking in the shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://tylersgym.com/

New Age Fitness

Location: 3302 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Welcome to Burbank’s only 55 and older gym, specifically made to help people become the “best agers.” Workouts are programed in just four to eight minute sessions where clients use innovative exercise machines to enhance their fitness and wellness.

Workouts: Personal training.

Amenities: In Body scan, Hydro Lounge.

Parking: Free street parking along Burbank Blvd and the side streets.

Website: https://www.newagefitness.org/

My Fit Studio

Location: 3402 W Burbank Blvd. Magnolia Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: My Fit Studio is a fitness and recovery center that guides its clients towards health and vitality. Small personal training and classes allow their trainers to provide the attention needed to meet your fitness goals.

Workouts: One on One, Group, Class (4 people), Pilates.

Amenities: Gym, Pilates reformer.

Parking: Free street parking along Burbank Blvd and the side streets.

Website: https://www.myfitstudio.la/

Gyms

Fitiquity

Location: 10950 Sherman Way Suite 160. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Fitiquity is a family-owned gym run by brothers Trent and Tisto Chapman, where their sons are also trainers. The owners and trainers are there daily so it brings a sense of family and community to the gym. Fitiquity is known for their full size boxing ring and boxing bag area which awarded them myBurbank’s Best Boxing Gym 2024, and is accessible to all members.

Amenities: Full size boxing ring and bag area, spin room, in house masseuse, locker room with showers, outdoor workout area, Aerobics room.

Classes: Zumba, Spin, Heels, Silver Sneakers, Rock Steady Boxing, Trampoline Fitness, Latin Jam, Bootcamp

Parking: Free parking available in the shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://www.fitiquity.com/

Free trial: Free 3 day trial available on the website.

Burbank Fitness Club

Location: 266 E Palm Ave. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: This community gym is located that prides themselves on having a diverse range go fitness options so that you never have to limit your workouts. They also have a full schedule of classes running all day long. They have an outdoor cardio deck where they hold yoga on the rooftop, a fully equipped spin room, and a reformer pilates room.

Amenities: Aerobics room, spin room, yoga room, locker rooms, reformer pilates machines, InBody Testing, personal trainers.

Classes: Full Body Blast, Zumba, Burn N Box, HIIT, Vinyasa Flow, Reformer Pilates, Cycle, Muscle and Core, Extreme Fit, Functional Fit.

Parking: Parking available in the Burbank Center parking garage located on Palm Ave.

Website: https://www.burbankfitnessclub.com/

Enrich Fit

Location: 10950 Sherman Way Suite 160. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Founded by Spencer Rich, Enrich Fit is a small business gym with different membership options including open gym, weight training classes, and person training membership options. The Burbank location is smaller than most gyms but they pack in the equipment and offer heavy lifting equipment not found at other establishments. Their North Hollywood location just opened and is much larger with membership opportunities to go to both gyms.

Amenities: Heavy lifting machines, Booty builder machines.

Classes: Legs/Booty, Shoulders/Chest/Core, Back/HIIT Cardio, Arms/Core.

Parking: Free parking available in the shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://www.enrichfitgyms.com/

FunXional Fitness

Location: 1611 W Verdugo Ave. Burbank, CA 91506

Description: Functional Fitness is a Burbank and Woman owned exclusive full-service health center that treats its members like family. Their dedicated team provides a community building and motivating atmosphere to fuel results.

Amenities: Luxury spa-like showers, digital lockers,

Parking: Free parking available in the shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://www.funxionalfitness.com/

24 Hour Fitness – Super Sport

Location: 1903 W. Empire Ave. Burbank, CA 91504

Description: 24 Hour Fitness is a fitness franchise with over 300 locations in 11 states. They are open 24 hours and have person trainers, free classes with memberships, and are considered a super sport location because of their lap pool and basketball court.

Amenities: Lap pool, whirl pool, steam room, sauna, practice basketball court, Nutrishop, free wifi, towel service, fitness app, virtual workouts.

Classes: Zumba, SilverSneakers, Bodypump, Bodycombat.

Parking: Parking structure parking available as well as limited street parking.

Website: https://www.24hourfitness.com/gyms/burbank-ca/burbank-empire-super-sport#club-amenities

Free trial: Available on the website.

Crunch

Location: 761 N San Fernando Blvd. Burbank 91502

Description: Crunch is a fitness franchise with over 460 locations that also offers classes and personal training services. The Burbank location is considered a signature club and is located above the Barnes and Noble store. They even offer babysitting so your kids will be entertained while you get your workout in.

Amenities: Babysitting, Sauna, Towel Service, Swag Shop, Free Wi-Fi, Full Service Locker Rooms, Online Class Reservations.

Classes: Flow Yoga, Power Yoga, Party Ride (cycling), Diesel, Xpole (Pole fitness), TRX Bootcamp, Dance De La Soul, Pilates Fusion, Training Day, Muscle & Hustle, Top Shelf A$$, Bendable Body, Burn & Firm Pilates, The Ride, Ass & Abs, Zumba, Chisel & Chill, The Athlete’s Workout, Core Strength & Alignment, Cardio Dance Blast, and more.

Parking: Public parking structure.

Website: https://www.crunch.com/locations/burbank

Free trial: Free 1 day pass available on the website.

Blink Fitness

Location: 1060 W. Alameda Ave. Burbank, CA 91506

Description: Blink Fitness is a gym franchise with 101 locations across the United States. They advertise as being a gym for every body, celebrating you wherever you are in your fitness journey, level and IQ. They offer a clean, and brightly designed space to help enhance your workout and elevate your mood.

Amenities: Amazon lockers, locker room, free wifi, personal training, crowd meter app

Parking: Free parking available in the shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://locations.blinkfitness.com/ca/burbank/1060-west-alameda-avenue

Free trial: 3 day Free trial available on the website.

Planet Fitness

Location: 10950 Sherman Way Suite 160. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Although the address is Burbank, you actually have to drive into North Hollywood to access the gym. It’s open 24 hours a day and has trainers available to help with machines. They have different membership levels that include access to massage chairs, tanning beds, red-light therapy and more.

Amenities: Tanning bed, Massage chairs, Hydromassage, Red-Light Technology, App with workouts, Free wifi, merch and drinks for sale.

Classes: PF360 Burn, Upper Body, Lower Body, Core, Stretch, 30 Minute Circuit.

Parking: Free parking available in the shopping center parking lot.

Website: https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/burbank-ca

Free trial: Available on the website.

Recovery

Olympic Stretch

Location: 3607 W Magnolia Blvd. Unit F. Burbank, CA 91505

Description: Georgios “Geo” Lalechos works one-on-one with clients, doing stretching, sports recovery, and corrective exercise training. He also provides services in sports massage and recovery modalities to bring clients to their highest level of function and alignment in their bodies.

Services: Olympic stretch therapy, Athletic recovery. Use of cupping, infrared light therapy, rapid reboot recovery boots and sleeves, and theragun.

Parking: Street parking available.

Website: https://www.olympicstretch.com/

Burbank Infrared Sauna

Location: 2310 W Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91506

Description: A health spa with the use of private Health Mate Full Spectrum Infrared Saunas combined with LED Chromotherapy and essential oils to stimulate and detox the mind and body.

Services: Full spectrum infrared sauna

Parking: Parking available along Burbank Blvd and side streets.

Website: https://www.burbankinfraredsauna.com/

REVIVE Stretch

Location: 324 N.Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: REVIVE is a wellness and recovery center focused on rest, recovery, and restoration. Their services help ease tight muscles and activate restorative proteins to aid in your body’s recovery process.

Services: Facial stretch therapy, Dry Sauna, Cold immersion therapy, Contrast therapy, Normatec compression therapy.

Parking: Parking available along Victory Blvd. with limited spaces behind the building.

Website: https://www.revivestretch.com/2

Nutritional Shops

Nutrishop Burbank

Location: 1903 W. Empire Ave. Burbank CA 91504 (Inside 24 Hour Fitness).

Description: Nutrishop is a franchise supplements store offering vitamins, sports nutrition, and weight loss supplements including pre-workouts, muscle optimizers, protein powders, amino acids and recovery from top nutritional brands.

Parking: Parking structure parking available as well as limited street parking.

Website: https://www.nutrishopusa.com/

Get Yok’d

Location: 236 N Glenoaks Blvd. Burbank, CA 91502

Description: Get Yok’d is a local business that started right here in Burbank and has now grown to five Southern California locations. Their location carries an extensive range of protein powders, bars, weight gainers, vitamins, minerals, weight loss aids, pre-workout enhancers, and amino acid recovery drinks.

Parking: Parking available on Glenoaks blvd. with parking spaces available behind the shop.

Website: https://www.getyokd.com/

GNC

Location: 1735 N Victory Pl (Burbank Empire Center) and 201 E Magnolia Blvd. #200 (Inside the Burbank Town Center).

Description: National franchise with large selection of nutritional, fitness and wright loss supplements. Whether your goal is to stay fit, lose weight, build mass or supplement your daily wellness, their knowledgeable coaches are available to

Parking: Parking available in the Burbank Town Center parking structure and the Burbank Empire Center parking lots.

Website: https://stores.gnc.com/all-stores-california/burbank/1735-n-victory-place