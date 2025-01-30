The Colony Theatre Presents “The Wedding Singer: The Musical Comedy” Coming June 5-29

The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) has announced a new production of The Wedding Singer, the musical comedy. There will be preview performances on Thursday, June 5, and Friday, June 6, at 8pm, and opening is set for Saturday, June 7, at 8pm. The regular performance schedule will be Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm, through June 29. The Wedding Singer premiered on Broadway in 2006 and was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.



This new production will be directed by nine-time Artios Award-winner Michael Donovan, choreographed by Michelle Elkin (Broadway’s Wonderland–associate choreographer, Sutton Foster Live, Young Sheldon, Younger, Sister Act, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Ragtime), and musical director is Brent Crayon (The Little Mermaid, It’s Only Life–world premiere, A Night With Janis Joplin–Broadway HD). Casting, which is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA, and creative team will be announced later.



Based on the 1998 hit movie starring Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, and Christine Taylor, The Wedding Singer harks back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were up, and a wedding singer just might be the coolest guy in the room. It’s 1985 New Jersey and rock star wannabe Robbie Hart is New Jersey’s favorite wedding singer. He’s the life of the party until his own fiancée leaves him at the altar. Shot through the heart, Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Enter Julia, a winsome waitress who wins his affection. As luck would have it, Julia is about to be married to a Wall Street shark, and, unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a decade, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.



Said Colony Theatre Producing Artistic Director Heather Provost, “I have been wanting to produce this show for a very long time. The music is fantastic — it’s one of my most favorite Broadway scores. We are thrilled to bring this show to our stage and to give our audiences a chance to laugh and have a truly special experience at our theatre. The team of creative all-stars being assembled is very exciting. This production will bring so much joy to everyone who sees it.”



The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Free onsite parking is available. Get your tickets here!