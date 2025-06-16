The Wedding Singer: The Musical Comedy Brings Big Hair and Bigger Laughs to Burbank’s Colony Theatre

Burbank is feeling the rhythm of the 80s as The Wedding Singer: The Musical Comedy lights up the stage at the Colony Theatre through June 29. With neon lights, power ballads, and a wildly talented cast, this production marks the biggest show to ever hit the Colony stage, and it’s nothing short of electric.

Adapted from the beloved 1998 film starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, the musical version of The Wedding Singer brings all the charm and heart of the original, amplified with infectious songs, outrageous characters, and Broadway-caliber performances. For Burbank locals, it’s a rare and exciting treat to have a production of this scale right in their backyard.

Directed by award-winning casting director Michael Donovan, the show stars Blake Jenner as Robbie Hart, a hopeless romantic wedding singer who gets left at the altar and falls for sweet and quirky waitress Julia, played by Hannah Sedlacek.

Blake Jenner and Hannah Sedlacek in the Wedding Singer at The Colony Theatre. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

“Leading man Jenner may be best known for his TV star turns in Glee and What/If but he is also a consummate live theater performer, infusing Robbie with leading man looks, awkward charm, powerful pipes, and some mean footwork,” said StageSceneLA. “…captivating newcomer Sedlacek, whose girl-next-door appeal and exquisite vocals are well worth catching now because mark my words, New York will be beckoning.”

The Wedding Singer opened at the Colony Theatre on June 7th and has had crowds leaping to their feet with applause at the end of every show. This fully committed ensemble delivers non-stop laughs and high-energy performances from start to finish. Colin Huerta charms as Robbie’s bandmate Sammy, Chris Bey gives scene-stealing performances as the Boy George-inspired George, and Broadway’s Juliane Godfrey delivers sass and sparkle as Julia’s wild cousin Holly. According to NoHo Arts District, “The entire cast of this wildly entertaining musical extravaganza are exceptional! Each throwing themselves 1000 percent into these truly iconic roles and dancing and singing their way into our hearts.”

Legendary Broadway star Kay Cole, who portrayed Maggie in the original production of A Chorus Line, steals the show as Robbie Hart’s grandmother. “Her unexpected number is a crowd-pleasing gem—evidenced by spontaneous applause from an audience that clearly didn’t want it to end,” said Stage and Cinema.

Colin Huerta, Blake Jenner, and Chris Bey in The Wedding Singer. Photo by Ashley Erikson

StageSceneLA raved “Los Angeles musical theater doesn’t get any more exciting, tuneful, or sensationally performed than the 100%-local revival of The Wedding Singer now bringing Colony Theatre audiences to their feet with its blend of music, comedy, unabashed romantic and 1980s nostalgia.”

From Jenna Bergstraesser’s bold, era-perfect costumes to Leland Stephens’ sky-high wigs and hilariously glam hair, the show is a visual feast. Lighting design by Justin Huen and Scenic design by Mark Mendelson add a high production value that rivals touring Broadway shows. This is a full-scale production that reminds audiences what musical theatre magic feels like.

Stage and Cinema raved that The Wedding Singer is “the stage equivalent of comfort food: slightly ridiculous, deeply satisfying, and engineered for maximum delight…It’s no small thing to make joy feel earned. The Wedding Singer does it with a wink, a beat you can dance to, and a genuine affection for the kind of love story that knows exactly where it’s going. Like a great mixtape, it spins every track with intention—and cranks loud enough to rewind time.”

Natalie Holt MacDonald in The Wedding Singer. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

The Colony Theatre has long been a cornerstone of the Burbank arts community, but The Wedding Singer represents a new era of bold, professional productions. It’s a reminder of how lucky Burbank is to have a professional theater of this caliber in the city, especially one that brings Broadway-quality performances to a local stage. “Praise the gods of musical theater, the Colony Theatre revival gets it absolutely right,” added StageSceneLA

Opening night of The Wedding Singer was a huge success with a sold out show, and star studded red carpet event featuring Jesse Metcalfe (Desperate Housewives, John Tucker Must Die), Michael Hitchock (Nobody Wants This, Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show), Maxwell Caulfield (Grease 2), Max Adler (Glee), Doug Jones (Hocus Pocus), and much more! After the show, 80s music filled the lobby spun by a live DJ and themed cocktails were served at the bar, like “Move That Tang,” “The Sammy!,” and “All About The Green.” Also in attendance was former Senator Anthony Portantino, and Burbank City Councilmember Christopher Rizzotti.

Performance & Ticket Info:

Where: Colony Theatre – 555 N Third Street, Burbank, CA 91502. Free onsite parking.

Dates: Now through June 29

(Fridays at 8 PM, Saturdays at 2 PM & 8 PM, Sundays at 2 PM & 7 PM) Tickets: $65 general admission; discounts for seniors, students. www.colonytheatre.org

