Theatre Americana Show to Benefit Zonta Club of Burbank Area

There is still time to purchase tickets to Theatre Americana’s presentation of Broadway Bliss, with ticket proceeds going to benefit the Zonta Club of Burbank Area. This unforgettable Broadway musical review showcases cherished favorites and breathtaking dance sequences. Prepare to be enchanted by a spellbinding rendition of Masquerade from Phantom of the Opera, with full theatrical costumes.

The shows take place on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23. A VIP reception with mocktails and hors d’oeuvres takes place from 6-7 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. The performance takes place at Portico Artspace, 2033 E. Washington Blvd., in Pasadena. VIP tickets cost $50; regular tickets are $35.

Sponsorships are also available for those who want to show their support for Zonta’s advocacy to empower women. Proceeds support Zonta Club of Burbank Area service projects for women.

The Zonta Club of Burbank Area is a volunteer organization working to empower women through service & advocacy. Since its chartering in 1936, the Zonta Club has brought together business people and community members willing to volunteer their time to raise money, advocate and provide direct service to women in need. The club serves the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys.

To learn more about the performances, buy tickets, or sponsor, you can visit the Zonta Club of Burbank Area’s website at https://www.zontaburbank.org/post/broadway-bliss-show. For questions, email lynnalipinski@gmail.com.