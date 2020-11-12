This Week’s City Council Roundup

The City Council met digitally on Tuesday, November 10th and opened the meeting with a beautiful remembrance of retired Burbank Fire Chief, Curt Reynolds, who passed on September 14th 2020 at the age of 86.

On November 19th from 6-8pm the Community Development Department is having a virtual workshop for the community in regards to the Downtown Burbank Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Specific Plan Project. For more information visit www.downtownburbanktod.com.

City Clerk, Zizette Mullins reminded the public that the election results are still being updated and a final outcome won’t come until Monday, November 30th and the City of Burbank elected officials will be installed on December 14th at 10:00am where the new city council members and city treasurer will take oath of office.

Mayor Sharon Springer performed two proclamations at the meeting, one declaring November 2020 as Burbank Temporary Aid Center Month in the City of Burbank and the other condemning prejudice and promoting inclusivity, equality and diversity in the City of Burbank.

City Manager, Justin Hess, welcomed the Burbank Water and Power’s new general manager, Dawn Roth Lindel who spoke of her journey to Burbank for this position and her excitement for the future.

There were two presentations of the night, the first from the Burbank Human Relations Council (BHRC) regarding community outreach and partnerships. They have been active in the community for six decades providing advocacy, projects and programs. A new campaign has been launched called LA vs Hate which allows people to anonymously report hate crimes by dialing 211. United Against Hate Week is to take place from November 30th to December 6th where they will have a spotter exhibit at the Geo Gallery. The theme this year is “Stand Together Against Hate.” All ages are welcome to contribute posters to the project. They are also giving away free lawn signs that read “Choose Love Be Kind,” and “Hate Has No Home Here,” which you can request at www.burbankhumanrelationscouncil.org.

The second presentation was an update from the Valley Economic Alliance regarding collaborations with the City of Burbank and resources for economic development. They are a non-profit organization with the goal of uniting valley stakeholders including businesses and residents with the intention of attracting business and retaining jobs in the San Fernando Valley.

It was announced that during closed session the council voted to continue pressing litigation concerning ownership of the Front street parcel followed by a unanimous vote to approve the Consent Calendar.

During the Public Hearing portion the agenda noted an introduction to an ordinance of the city council of the City of Burbank amending Title 10, Chapter 1 (zoning) in order to amend the zoning definitions and development standards for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) and Junior Accessory Dwelling Unites consistent with applicable state laws. (Project No. 20-0004484). The council voted a unanimous yes and councilman Tim Murphy requested additional reports on the impact of parking in a six month time.

The City of Burbank 2021 Legislative Platform was presented by the City Manager Department outing the position of the city on priority issues and matters that impact the city’s ability to operate effectively, while allowing the consideration of additional legislative and budget issues that arise during the legislative session. Councilman Bob Frutos requested to have childcare addressed under the Healthy Families section, Councilman Jess Talamantes asked to advocate for a stop at the Downtown Metro Station for the Surf Liner under Transportation Infrastructure, and Councilman Tim Murphy addressed renewable energy and jobs as well as wildfire prevention.

Councilwoman Emily Gabel-Luddy asked to have speed limit education and enforcement added and Mayor Sharon Springer asked for support for state legislation for affordable healthcare under Healthy Families. She also added to have language regarding support of state and federal legislation to keep people in their homes, small investors and rental subsidies for tenants so that residents are always prioritized over institutional investors. She also requested to add a section on social justice and equity for equitable access to services, eliminating barriers, and providing disadvantaged residents programs to thrive. Finally, Mayor Springer asked to amend the statement and switch the word to “prioritizing” the environment while filling the needs of the community. The council voted unanimously to approve the legislative platform with the added amendments from council.

A discussion was held on whether or not to direct staff on drafting a letter to the City of Los Angeles in response to the Griffith Park Aerial Transit Project which would create a gondola experience taking guests from multiple routes up to the Hollywood Sign. Route 4 would originate from the Warner Brothers lot and although the study performed by the Community Development Department showed no impact on the residents of Burbank, a few council members greatly disagreed. Councilwoman Gabel-Luddy suggested to send a letter to educate the city of Los Angeles on what is on the North side of the park and how important the Martinez arena and riding paths are to the Burbank residents. The gondola would create fear in horses using the path and eliminate access for Burbank riders into Griffith Park.

Additional agenda items to be added for the future were requested including a One-Step Two-Step for council consideration to review the Campaign Funds Policy by Councilman Frutos, agendize actions to consider discussing and partnering with BHRC on their 2021 community dialogues and campaigns and to adopt a Sundown Town resolution by Councilman Tim Murphy. Murphy also suggested endorsing the The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) as there have been 187 out of 193 countries taking a stand and the US is not one of them. Cities are being asked to support CEDAW and make that known in the Senate.

The whole meeting can be watched or listened to via MP3 audio at https://www.burbankca.gov/what-s-new/meeting-agendas-minutes.