Thousands of Job Seekers Turn Out for Burbank’s First Media Industry Expo and Job Fair

The City of Burbank earned its title of Media City on August 1, when about 3,500 attendees gathered for a free city-sponsored job fair featuring dozens of entertainment organizations.

Burbank Media Industry Expo and Job Fair. Photo by Steve Arakawa.

From the Costume Designers Guild to the California Film Commission to the Casting Society of America, more than 50 entertainment and job organizations had booths at the event held on the Woodbury University campus. All offered resources and job opportunities. Attendees were also able to receive resume and portfolio reviews, participate in expert-led panels or join networking tables facilitated by seasoned industry pros.

“We couldn’t be more proud of the success of our inaugural event,” said Jesse Maldonado, the manager for Burbank’s Job Connect workforce center within the Burbank Public Library. “Our local media industry community truly rallied behind us, and the large attendance highlighted just how important this industry is to Burbank. We hope we were able to connect everyone who attended with some of the excellent career resources our city offers through Burbank Public Library and its workforce center, Job Connect.”

One of the studio heads looking to hire was Layne Pavoggi, CEO of 7EQUIS, a Burbank digital media studio. 7EQUIS specializes in producing video comedy podcasts such as “Bad Friends” with Bobby Lee and Andrew Santino. Pavoggi and his team were on the lookout for the next breakout vodcast star.

Kevin Jones and Kathryn Elise Evans were among the 500 people attending the Media Industry Expo and Job Fair.

Kathryn Elise Evans and Kevin Jones were among those lining up to pitch vodcast ideas. Both had come to look for different kinds of opportunities and they were impressed by all that the job fair had to offer. Jones, who just moved to Hollywood from Washington D.C., was looking for fashion or costuming jobs. “I love getting people to be comfortable in their own skin,” Jones said. Evans was interested in exposure for “Decky,” her horror film about three monster girls who hatch a plan to lure men, and kill them, one at a time.

When most people think of entertainment industry jobs, actors or directors come to mind first as the most visible roles. But a panel on “Outlying Careers in Entertainment” sought to illuminate the swath of jobs in film editing, sound editing, mixing and more. Chris Holland, a production sound mixer and organizer of the LA Sound Mixers mentorship group, spoke about how much he enjoyed the collaborative and creative nature of the craft work he does on scripted narrative episodic television and feature films. “All of us are storytellers,” Holland said.

Panel moderator Bernard Weiser spoke about the importance of knowing yourself and what you bring to the table when looking for jobs in the entertainment industry. “It’s not a traditional 9-to-5 job, but it is exciting. You will get addicted to it,” said Weiser, who is president of the Entertainment Industry Professionals Mentoring Alliance and a professional sound supervisor, editor and designer who has worked on such recent productions as “Ted Lasso” and “Ferrari.”

Veterans Mike Taylor (a Burbank High grad) and Kimberly Seilhamer offered information about their organization Veterans in Media and Entertainment at the Media Expo. Photo by Steve Arakawa.

Another group offering mentorship and networking was the Veterans in Media and Entertainment (VME) nonprofit professional association. VME member Mike Taylor, a former U.S. Army Ranger, joined the group in 2020. After three tours in Afghanistan, the Burbank High School graduate got his start in the industry as a prop fabricator and now is working as a producer.

“I’m here to let other vets know that there are roles they can get in this industry, and resources to help them do it,” Taylor said. VME offers educational and professional development opportunities, hosts screenings and operates a closed online platform connecting verified veterans to jobs, internships, mentors and more.

For those who missed the Media Expo and Job Fair on August 1, the City of Burbank and the Burbank Public Library offer a wealth of employment resources through its self-service job resource center called Job Connect. Anyone can visit any Burbank Public Library location to access high-speed wifi, use computers, print or photocopy job-related material for free, and make appointments for in-depth career development help.